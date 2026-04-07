SOTC presents spiritual travel packages

MUMBAI, 8 April 2026: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company in India, has announced a special association with renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Paudwal, for its spiritual range of packages.

The collaboration comes as spiritual tourism continues to see strong momentum in India, with travellers increasingly seeking journeys that combine faith, culture and meaningful experiences.

Photo credit: SOTC. (Left) Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal and SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar.

Through this association, SOTC aims to deepen its engagement with devotees and inspire travellers to explore curated pilgrimage experiences across India and the Indian subcontinent.

SOTC’s Darshans portfolio offers thoughtfully designed spiritual journeys that combine seamless travel with meaningful devotional experiences. Packages include curated itineraries, ritual and Darshan assistance where available, comfortable stays, vegetarian meals and dedicated tour managers. The packages target senior citizen travellers, ensuring comfort and accessibility.

SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said: “Spiritual tourism is witnessing strong momentum in India as travellers increasingly seek journeys that are meaningful and rooted in faith. With our Darshans portfolio, we aim to create pilgrimage experiences that combine devotion with comfort, seamless planning and thoughtful curation. Our focus is to simplify the travel experience so devotees can devote themselves entirely to their spiritual journey.

“Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal has been synonymous with spiritual devotion for decades and resonates deeply with millions of Indian devotees. Our association with her for our Darshan’s portfolio beautifully blends the spirit of faith and devotion that defines these journeys, and we hope it inspires more travellers to embark on meaningful spiritual experiences.”

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal said: “Devotional music has always been a pathway for people to connect with faith and experience spiritual peace. Pilgrimage journeys carry that same spirit of devotion and reflection. I am delighted to associate with SOTC’s Darshans initiative, which enables devotees to experience sacred destinations with comfort and ease. Through these thoughtfully designed spiritual journeys, travellers can focus on the deeper purpose of pilgrimage while immersing themselves in the spiritual energy of these destinations. I believe this collaboration will encourage more people to undertake journeys that nurture faith and inner connection.”

(Source: SOTC)