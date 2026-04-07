TransNusa flies double daily to Lombok

JAKARTA, 8 April 2026: Indonesian airline TransNusa has announced the launch of a new direct domestic flight connecting Jakarta and Lombok, to strengthen further access to one of Indonesia’s key tourism and regional travel hubs.

TransNusa Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, said that the introduction of this new route comes on the back of the airline’s focus on increasing and strengthening connectivity while boosting domestic tourism.

Photo credit: TransNusa. Lombok is home to the diving haven of Gili.

“Lombok is not only rapidly growing as a domestic and international tourist destination, but the island is also the main gateway for tourism in the West Nusa Tenggara region through its Lombok International Airport,” Datuk Francis said, adding that Lombok attracts more than 1.2 million tourists annually.

Lombok is home to the diving haven Gili and Mount Rinjani National Park, one of Indonesia’s most iconic volcanic landscapes. The island offers dramatic trekking routes, cascading waterfalls and panoramic mountain views, attracting adventurers and nature lovers from around the world. Beyond its mountains, Lombok has also built a global reputation as a world-class surfing and diving destination, with pristine beaches, coral reefs, and consistent waves drawing surfers year-round.

TransNusa will initially operate two daily flights, with the first scheduled flight departing Jakarta in the morning and the second in the afternoon.

Ticket sales opened in mid-March, with the inaugural flight scheduled for 17 April 17, 2026.

Flight details

8B5161 will depart Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at 0500 and arrive at Lombok International Airport at 0800.

8B5162 will depart from Lombok International Airport at 0830 and arrive at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 0930.

The second scheduled flight 8B5165 will depart Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at 1500 and arrive at the Lombok International Airport at 1745. The return service, 8B5166, will depart Lombok International Airport at 1815 and arrive at Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at 1915.

Ticket prices for TransNusa’s scheduled Jakarta-Lombok route start at IDR899,000, CNY390, USD55, MYR225, AUD80, and SGD69.

Meanwhile, TransNusa’s additional scheduled flight for its Jakarta-Yogyakarta flight, 8B5530, will depart Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at 1040 and arrive at the Yogyakarta International Airport at 1150.

Flight 8B5531 will depart Yogyakarta at 1320 and arrive in Jakarta at 1430.

The airline deploys A320s configured with 174 seats on the new routes.

(Source: TransNusa)