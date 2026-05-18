Air India trims routes as fuel prices soar

SINGAPORE, 19 May 2026: Air India confirms a rationalisation of its services on selected international routes between June and August 2026.

The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services.

Photo credit: Air India.

In a press statement, the airline said: “These changes are aimed at improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers.”

Despite these adjustments, Air India will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights monthly, retaining a robust international network that spans five continents, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 08 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).

The temporary network adjustments are summarised below by region:

North America

Delhi-Chicago: temporarily suspended

Delhi-San Francisco: reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August

Delhi-Toronto: reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly through July, increasing to daily operation from August

Delhi-Vancouver: reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Mumbai-Newark service increases from 3x weekly to 7x weekly, and Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7x weekly service, while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended.

Europe

Delhi-Paris: reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Copenhagen: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Milan: reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Vienna: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Zurich: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Rome: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Australia

Delhi-Melbourne: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Sydney: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Asia

Delhi-Shanghai: temporarily suspended through August

Delhi-Singapore: reduced from 24x weekly to 14x weekly

Mumbai-Singapore: reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Chennai-Singapore: temporarily suspended through August

Delhi-Bangkok: reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly from July

Mumbai-Bangkok: reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly from July

Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly

Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August

Delhi-Hanoi: reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August

Delhi-Kathmandu: reduced from 42x weekly to 28x weekly in June, and further to 21x weekly in July and August

Delhi-Dhaka: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Mumbai-Dhaka: temporarily suspended through August

Mumbai-Colombo: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Colombo: reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

Delhi-Malé: temporarily suspended through August

(Source: Air India)