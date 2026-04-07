HK Express starts Wuxi flights

HONG KONG, 8 April 2026: HK Express will launch a new service from its home base in Hong Kong to Wuxi in the Chinese Mainland effective 17 July.

The two-hour and 30-minute flight will touch down near the shores of Taihu and open the door to experience the charm of Jiangnan’s classic water towns.

Travellers can also take the high-speed rail to connect with Shanghai and other nearby cities (one-hour trips), or book open-jaw flights to explore Wuxi and Changzhou in a single trip.

To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering a limited-time flash sale to kick-start the Chinese Mainland tour with one-way Ultra Lite fares to all Chinese Mainland destinations starting from just HKD68, bookable on the airline’s website.

The airline will operate a daily round-trip flight deploying a 180-seat Airbus A320 on the route with a flight time of two hours and 30 minutes between Hong Kong (HKG) and Wuxi Sunan Shuofang Airport (WUX). It marks the airline’s seventh destination in the Chinese Mainland.

Flight schedule

Yangtze River Delta Expansion: This route strengthens the carrier’s presence in the region, joining existing services to Ningbo, Shaxian, Beijing (Daxing), Sanya, and Nanjing. (Plus regional spots like Changzhou and Yiwu).

Market Competition: HK Express enters a market already served by full-service carriers such as Shenzhen Airlines, offering a low-cost alternative for travellers heading to Wuxi from Hong Kong using a 164-seat Boeing 737-800.

The service will run daily through 24 October 24, 2026, marking the end of the summer flight timetable.

(Source: HK Express plus additional reporting)