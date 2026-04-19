SINGAPORE, 20 APRIL 2026: Sarawak Tourism Board reinforced its successful three-day presence at the 38th Travel Malaysia Fair 2026, underscoring Singapore’s role as a key tourism hub in Southeast Asia.

As a highly connected tourism gateway with a diverse and globally mobile population, Singapore serves as a strategic platform for engaging travellers already exploring the region, thereby extending Sarawak’s reach beyond a single-source market to a wider pool of international and regional visitors seeking short-haul experiences.

The Sarawak Tourism Board along with exhibitors from Sarawak gathers for a photo at Travel Malaysia Fair held at Singapore EXPO from the 10th until 12th April 2026. The fair provided a successful platform to showcase Sarawak’s five pillars (Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, Festivals).

As one of Sarawak’s most vital regional source markets, Singapore recorded a 7.53% year-on-year increase in visitor arrivals in 2025, reflecting sustained demand that supports year-round visitation and repeat travel to the state.

Throughout the fair, held last week, STB highlighted Sarawak’s diverse pillars of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF), alongside collaborations with Singapore-based travel partners offering curated itineraries tailored to evolving traveller preferences.

Rainforest World Music Festival

A central highlight of the showcase was the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026, presented as one of Sarawak’s defining cultural experiences. Taking place from 26 to 28 June 2026 at the Sarawak Cultural Village, the festival is set to feature an extraordinary lineup of guest performers and artistes:

• 26 June: Malaysian legend Dato M Nasir, renowned for blending traditional Malay elements with contemporary sounds.

• 27 June: Funk and soul icons The Commodores, featuring Thomas McClary, performing timeless hits like Easy and Brick House.

• 28 June: The internationally acclaimed Incognito, led by Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick, is bringing their signature groove-based soul and funk rhythms.

To capture immediate interest in the Singapore market, travellers are encouraged to secure pre-sale tickets, available until 26 June 2026.

A co-exhibitor at the Travel Malaysia Fair 2026 highlights the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026 to a visitor. Scheduled for 26–28 June at the Sarawak Cultural Village, this award-winning festival was a key highlight for Singapore’s community seeking a premier regional getaway.

Pre-sale 1-Day Passes are priced at MYR283 for adults and MYR80 for children (ages 3–12), while children below three years old enjoy free entry.

Festivalgoers can secure their tickets through the official festival website at rwmf.net or via the official ticketing platform Ticketmelon (RAINFOREST WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL (RWMF) 2026 – Ticketmelon).

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options are available through digital platforms such as Atome, Grab PayLater, and Shopee PayLater, making it easier for festivalgoers to plan their visit. With over 200 performers from 13 countries, festivalgoers are urged to secure these preferred rates early to enjoy the best value for this award-winning international event.

Beyond event-led tourism, the fair provided a platform to present a holistic view of Sarawak’s heritage and nature-based attractions across the gateways of Kuching, Sibu, and Miri. With seamless direct flight connectivity from Singapore, Sarawak continues to offer an accessible and distinct gateway to the wonders of Borneo.

“Singapore continues to play an important role as a regional gateway, bringing together travellers from across different markets who are seeking deeper and more meaningful experiences. Through platforms such as the Travel Malaysia Fair, we can share what makes Sarawak distinctive, from our cultural diversity to signature events like the Rainforest World Music Festival, while supporting the broader aspirations of Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” said STB CEO Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

STB’s participation in the Travel Malaysia Fair is part of its broader efforts to support Visit Malaysia Year 2026, contributing to a broader national narrative that highlights Malaysia’s diversity through experience-led tourism. By foregrounding signature events such as RWMF within regional platforms, Sarawak continues to shape how Malaysia is experienced as a destination defined by culture, nature, and connection.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)