Sanya China hosts PATA’s 2027 Annual Summit

BANGKOK, 9 April 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association confirmed earlier this week that the PATA Annual Summit 2027 will be hosted by the Sanya Tourism Board (STB) in Sanya, China, 17–19 May 2027.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said: “The Sanya Tourism Board has been an active and valued PATA member, and we have had the privilege of working closely together to deliver several regional initiatives successfully.

Photo credit: PATA.

“Building on this strong track record, combined with world-class facilities and a diverse destination offering spanning culture, wellness, community-based tourism, and year-round sunshine, Sanya is exceptionally well-positioned to host the PATA Annual Summit. We look forward to collaborating closely with Sanya to bring the 2027 Summit to life.”

“Hosting the PATA Annual Summit 2027 in Sanya is a great honour and a significant opportunity to showcase our city’s unique tropical coastal charm to the global travel community,” said a spokesperson from the Sanya Tourism Board. “As a premier destination offering pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, and world-class facilities, we are committed to promoting sustainable tourism development. We look forward to welcoming delegates from around the world to experience Sanya’s warm hospitality and to fostering meaningful collaborations that will drive the future of travel in the Asia Pacific region.”

Located in the southern part of China’s Hainan Province, Sanya is a tropical coastal destination covering approximately 1,921 square kilometres and offering a diverse range of attractions. The city is recognised as a major modern tourism destination, known for its tropical climate and luxury resorts with world-class amenities. Sanya’s natural landscapes range from the white-sand beaches of Haitang and Yalong bays to the Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park and Wuzhizhou Island.

Moreover, Sanya boasts a culturally rich and charming urban scene, where visitors can experience its delightful gastronomy and rich cultural heritage.

In recent years, STB has observed growing travel demand from visitors from Central Asia, alongside continued efforts to expand air connectivity and strengthen partnerships. In November 2025 alone, Sanya recorded over 2.24 million overnight domestic and international visitors, underscoring its strong potential to contribute to the sustained growth of the Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry.

Learn more about Sanya at www.pata.org/welcome-to-sanya.