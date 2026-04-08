BANGKOK, 9 April 2026: As global travellers continue to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, Thailand stands out as a safe, stable and deeply rewarding destination for visitors from Europe and around the world.

Amid ongoing tensions around the world, the Kingdom continues to offer peace of mind, seamless accessibility, and meaningful travel experiences rooted in culture, wellness and connection.

At a time when travellers are prioritising reassurance alongside inspiration, Thailand’s consistent track record in tourism safety, service excellence, and warm hospitality reinforces its role as a trusted global destination. From first-time visitors to long-standing repeat guests, the country continues to provide a sense of ease, familiarity and genuine welcome that is increasingly valued in today’s travel environment.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, reaffirms its confidence in the country’s enduring appeal and commitment to welcome international guests seeking both reassurance and inspiration in their journeys.

A Destination Defined by Stability and Connectivity

Thailand’s geographic position, robust tourism infrastructure, and long-standing reputation for hospitality make it a preferred destination amid global uncertainty. With strong air connectivity from major European hubs and across the Asia-Pacific region, travellers can easily and efficiently reach Thailand.

The country’s well-established safety standards, reliable healthcare system, and diverse quality offerings further reinforce its position as a secure and dependable choice for leisure, family, and business travel.

A Shift Toward Meaningful Travel Experiences

Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Sales, Jurairat Mongkolwongsiri.

Today’s travellers are increasingly seeking more than just a destination—they are looking for emotional connection, authenticity, and a sense of place. Thailand delivers this through its rich cultural heritage, world-renowned cuisine, and diverse landscapes, from vibrant cities to tranquil beaches. Centara Hotels & Resorts has seen growing demand for experiences that reflect these values, including wellness retreats, immersive cultural activities, and family-oriented stays that foster deeper connections.

“Thailand continues to demonstrate its strength as one of the world’s most trusted and versatile travel destinations. From seamless connectivity and high service standards to the diversity of experiences it offers, the country is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers.

At Centara, we see strong and sustained interest from key markets, particularly those seeking both reassurance and meaningful travel experiences,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Sales Jurairat Mongkolwongsiri.

A Trusted Name in Thai Hospitality Across Diverse Destinations

As a homegrown brand with decades of experience, Centara Hotels & Resorts embodies the essence of Thai hospitality—warm, gracious, and rooted in family values. The group’s philosophy is built on treating every guest as part of the extended family, creating a sense of comfort and belonging that resonates strongly with international travellers.

Centara’s diverse portfolio spans some of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, each offering its own distinct appeal. In Bangkok, guests enjoy dynamic city experiences, world-class dining and cultural landmarks. Beachfront resorts in Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui provide idyllic escapes with pristine coastlines and vibrant marine life. At the same time, destinations such as Hua Hin and Pattaya cater to both relaxation and family-friendly leisure. In the north, locations like Chiang Mai offer a more tranquil, culturally immersive experience surrounded by nature and heritage.

A Commitment to Guest Confidence

Centara remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, hygiene, and service excellence across all its properties, ensuring guests can travel with confidence and peace of mind. Robust health and safety protocols are in place, supported by well-trained teams dedicated to guest wellbeing at every stage of the journey.

Flexible booking policies and attentive on-the-ground support provide additional reassurance. At the same time, the group’s family-driven approach to hospitality ensures every guest feels cared for, comfortable, and secure throughout their stay.

“Across our portfolio in Thailand and wider Asia, we are fully prepared to welcome international travellers with confidence. Our teams are well-trained, our operational standards are robust, and we continue to prioritise the safety, comfort and wellbeing of every guest.

This readiness, combined with our Thai hospitality ethos, ensures a consistent and high-quality experience across all Centara properties,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler.

Looking Ahead

While global challenges may influence travel decisions, Thailand’s enduring strengths—its safety, accessibility, and heartfelt hospitality—ensure it remains a destination of choice. For travellers seeking both escape and enrichment, the country offers a compelling balance of security and soul.

As travel continues to evolve, Centara Hotels & Resorts remains dedicated to welcoming guests from Europe and beyond with experiences that are not only memorable but meaningful. By combining trusted standards with a deeply human approach to hospitality, the group invites travellers to rediscover the joy of travel in a destination that feels both exciting and reassuring—now more than ever.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Nepal, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)