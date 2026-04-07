AirAsia Move recruits former TAT deputy governor

BANGKOK, 9 April 2026- AirAsia MOVE welcomes Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya as Country Representative for AirAsia MOVE in Thailand.

Chattan previously served as Deputy Governor at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), where he played a pivotal role in shaping Thailand’s tourism strategies across key global markets.

Photo credit: AirAsia Move.

Widely recognised as one of Thailand’s most respected tourism leaders, he brings deep policy-level experience, strategic market insight, and a strong international network that will further strengthen AirAsia MOVE’s leadership and partnerships in Thailand and the region.

Chattan is best known for his long and distinguished career at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which ended with his retirement in September 2024. He spent 37 years at TAT, where he was a key architect of Thailand’s global tourism strategy.

His notable positions included:

Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific): In his final role at TAT, he focused on recovering and growing markets across the Asia-Pacific region post-pandemic.

In his final role at TAT, he focused on recovering and growing markets across the Asia-Pacific region post-pandemic. Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications: Responsible for overseeing the “Amazing Thailand” branding and global PR campaigns.

Responsible for overseeing the “Amazing Thailand” branding and global PR campaigns. Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Americas): He led the strategy for long-haul markets, positioning Thailand as a top-tier destination for Western travellers.

He led the strategy for long-haul markets, positioning Thailand as a top-tier destination for Western travellers. Regional Leadership: Earlier in his career, he led TAT offices in Thailand’s critical tourism source markets, including India and Australia.

He is recognised for his “straight-talking” and candid approach to industry challenges and has been a frequent speaker at major regional forums like the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

(Source: AirAsia Move with additional background).