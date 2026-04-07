MH boosts flights to East Asia cities

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 April 2026: Malaysia Airlines expands its East Asia footprint with the return of direct flights to Fukuoka, Japan, and the launch of new services to Shenzhen and Changsha, China.

Commencing between July and September 2026, the airline will introduce new services between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Shenzhen (SZX) and Changsha (CSX) in China, alongside the resumption of services to Fukuoka (FUK) in Japan, which has been paused since September 2006.

Photo credit: MAG. Official launch of new services during the MATTA Fair last weekend.

With the launch of these destinations, Malaysia Airlines will serve nine destinations in China. The airline already flies to Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), Taipei (TPE), and Chengdu Tianfu (TFU).

Ticket sales for the new services commenced over the Easter weekend.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), President and Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said: “Both Shenzhen and Changsha align perfectly with our network strategy, driven by robust demand across both business and leisure segments. The return to Fukuoka further enhances our network depth. As the only carrier operating direct flights on this route, we are proud to offer passengers a seamless non-stop experience that eliminates the need for transit. These developments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to optimising our network and delivering a more integrated travel experience for our customers.”

Beyond the East Asia expansion, Malaysia Airlines will increase flights on key routes, namely Brisbane, Australia; Manila, Philippines and Colombo, Sri Lanka, to meet rising demand while supporting growing tourism and trade links.

In addition, the airline will operate ad hoc Kuala Lumpur–London flights on 18 and 22 April 2026 to accommodate passengers affected by recent disruptions at Middle Eastern carriers.