BANGKOK, 6 April 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announced a strategic joint venture with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) to launch a new budget hotel brand, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and expansion into new market segments.

Through this partnership, Centara and OR will develop a network of budget hotels located adjacent to PTT Station service complexes, creating a convenient and accessible accommodation option for modern travellers.

Photo credit: Centara Hotels & Resorts.

The collaboration combines Centara’s hospitality expertise with OR’s extensive nationwide network of service stations and lifestyle retail spaces.

The first phase of the project will see the development of six budget hotels across Thailand, with openings planned between 2027 and 2028. The properties will be strategically located in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Chon Buri and Songkhla, targeting travellers moving along major highways and regional transport routes.

Each property will feature approximately 69–80 rooms, with rates expected to start from THB 800–900 per night, while the Bangkok property is planned to offer around 120 rooms with rates of THB 1,200–1,300 per night. Designed to deliver clean, safe and comfortable accommodation at an accessible price point, the hotels will cater primarily to domestic travellers, road trippers and business travellers seeking convenient overnight stays.

The joint venture represents an investment of approximately THB700 million, with Centara holding a 51% stake and OR holding 49%. By leveraging OR’s ecosystem of more than 2,000 PTT Station locations nationwide, the project unlocks new opportunities to serve travellers at highly accessible locations that already offer fuel services and electric-vehicle charging, as well as food and beverage outlets, convenience retail, and rest areas.

The collaboration will also connect and leverage the loyalty programme integration between CentaraThe1, The 1, and OR’s Blue Plus programme. With a collective membership base of more than 40 million, Centara and OR can co-create enhanced benefits, superior experiences, and greater value for customers across both organisations in the future.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Centara as we expand into the budget hotel segment and continue to diversify our portfolio,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat. “By combining Centara’s hospitality expertise with OR’s nationwide network of high-potential locations, we are creating a new hospitality concept designed to serve modern travellers who value convenience, reliability and exceptional value. With service stations located along major transport routes, this concept will provide travellers with clean, safe, and comfortable accommodation exactly where they need it.”

He added that the concept is designed to meet the needs of travellers commuting by car, including sales professionals, business travellers, and families and friends on road trips seeking short overnight stays during inter-provincial journeys.

The move into the budget segment reflects Centara’s long-term growth strategy to broaden its portfolio across multiple market segments while capturing emerging opportunities within Thailand’s evolving travel landscape. As demand for convenient and affordable accommodation continues to grow, the new brand will complement Centara’s existing portfolio, which spans luxury resorts, upscale hotels, lifestyle properties, and family-focused destinations.

“This partnership marks an important milestone that reflects the combined strengths and expertise of Centara and OR in jointly developing a budget hotel project to respond to evolving travel behaviour in today’s landscape,” said PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) Chief Executive Officer Peekthong Thongyai.

“At OR, we see travel not simply as reaching a destination, but as a meaningful experience along the way. This collaboration, therefore, strengthens our OR ecosystem and enables us to better serve modern travellers with a more complete and integrated journey experience.

For more information about PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), visit https://www.pttor.com/en/home

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Nepal, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.