MATTA Fair reflects trust and confidence

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 April 2026: Acknowledging the 58th edition of the MATTA Fair once again scored a record turnout of travel consumers, MATTA President Nigel Wong emphasised that the focus remains on strengthening trust and confidence within the travel industry.

“Today, travel is about assurance; it’s about trusting the right providers. At MATTA, we place strong emphasis on building trust between travellers and our licensed members.

Photo credit: MATTA. MATTA president Nigel Wong reflects on the travel fair’s track record for delivering trust and confidence for travel consumers.

“When visitors engage with MATTA members, they are dealing with accountable, credible professionals who can manage every aspect of their journey, from planning and booking to on-the-ground support. This is where real value lies, and this is what gives travellers peace of mind,” he said.

“From here on, our role is to continue strengthening this industry, ensuring that travellers are supported, protected and able to plan with confidence,” he added.

Looking ahead, MATTA also continues to align its efforts with national tourism priorities, particularly in support of Visit Malaysia 2026. With Malaysia targeting significant growth in international arrivals and tourism receipts, platforms like the MATTA Fair play a key role in driving both inbound and outbound travel and strengthening industry readiness and collaboration.

The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) closed on Sunday evening, reporting impressive statistics. Traversing 40,820 square metres across 10 halls, the fair recorded its largest participation to date, with 2,051 booths and 332 participating organisations. This includes 210 tour and travel agencies, alongside National Tourism Organisations, State Tourism Organisations, hotels, theme parks and service providers, signalling continued confidence in the industry’s growth trajectory.

These figures come at a time when travel demand remains resilient, supported by stronger inbound and outbound interest among Malaysians and steady recovery across domestic and international markets. MATTA Fair continues to respond to these shifts by creating a more comprehensive and accessible platform for both industry players and consumers.

Travel has always given people something to look forward to, whether it is visiting somewhere new or returning to a familiar place. Moving forward, through initiatives like MESTI, we are placing more attention on sustainability.

As we move further into Visit Malaysia 2026, MATTA continues its efforts to support the industry. We will continue to provide a steady and trusted platform for the industry and for consumers to plan their travels with greater confidence,” said Wong.

Through this meaningful step, MATTA has introduced TRUST, an additional system designed to help travellers more easily identify legitimate MATTA members. This initiative strengthens consumer confidence by ensuring that members and travellers engage with credible and accountable operators, while raising the standard of professionalism across the industry.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my

(Source: MATTA)