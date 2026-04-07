Air Astana Group names CEO

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2026: Air Astana veteran Ibrahim Canliel has stepped up to become the new Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana Group, the airline reported over the weekend

Ibrahim Canliel has served as the airline’s Chief Financial Officer since 2017 and, over the previous 14 years, was a member of the leadership team that shaped the carrier’s strategic and financial development, culminating in its becoming a UK and Kazakhstan publicly listed company in 2024.

Photo credit: Air Astana. Air Astana veteran Ibrahim Canliel steps up to become the group’s new CEO.

In the new CEO capacity, Canliel will focus on strengthening operational resilience, supporting sustainable growth and advancing the group’s dual-brand strategy across Air Astana and FlyArystan.

Commenting on his new appointment, Canliel stated: “I am delighted and feel privileged to take the helm as CEO of the Air Astana Group today. Whilst this is a significant milestone personally, it also provides continuity to all our 7,000 employees and stakeholders.”

“The Air Astana Group is the clear leader in Central Asia and the Caucasus; not only from a fleet and passenger numbers perspective, but also in operational standards, service levels and international coverage. It is my commitment to protect and enhance our founding principles: ensuring the highest global operational, safety and services standards; preserving the utmost level of corporate governance; and maintaining commercial and financial independence.”

“Our location, with almost half of the World’s population living in our vicinity, gives us a unique strategic advantage that we will harness. I am excited to have the opportunity to write the next chapter of the success story and to strengthen further our position as the airline of choice for travel in our region.”

(Source: Air Astana)