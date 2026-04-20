PATTAYA, 21 April 2026: Racquets at the ready as the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship 2026 returns to Fitz Club at the prestigious Royal Cliff Hotels Group Pattaya.

Taking place from 2 to 3 May 2026, this highly anticipated junior tennis tournament in Thailand continues to gain recognition as one of the region’s most exciting platforms for rising young athletes.

Sharpen skills ahead of the tournament at the Tennis Clinic on 1 May 2026, featuring expert coaching, dynamic drills, and match-ready preparation. Limited spaces available.

This year’s championship welcomes talented players (4 to 14 years) to compete in a professionally organised environment, where they can earn valuable points towards their national ranking. Proudly sponsored by AssetWise Public Company Limited, Supersports and Tecnifibre, the tournament reflects a shared commitment to nurturing youth development through sport.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya, the event reinforces the city’s growing reputation as a leading destination for tennis tournaments in Thailand. More than just a competition, the championship provides a dynamic platform for young players to sharpen their skills, build confidence, and embrace the values of discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship. It also plays a vital role in supporting the next generation of athletes on their journey towards professional pathways, including international circuits.

Get ready for thrilling rallies and family-friendly excitement as the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship returns on 2 to 3 May 2026 at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness.

To kick off the excitement, a Tennis Clinic will be held on 1 May 2026, offering participants a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, engage in fun drills, and prepare for match play under expert guidance. The clinic is designed to create a supportive and energetic atmosphere, ensuring players feel confident and ready ahead of the tournament.

Beyond the courts, the championship promises a vibrant weekend experience for the whole family. Guests can enjoy a lively selection of live food stations, refreshing treats, and family-friendly activities throughout the venue. Dedicated play areas, creative corners, and interactive games will keep young visitors entertained, while soothing treatments from skilled therapists at Vitala and Cliff Spa provide a relaxing, restorative experience for both parents and players.

Registration is now open until 27 April 2026 for Tennis 10 (4 to 10 years) and until 22 April 2026 for Junior Tennis (10 to 14 years). Participants and their families can also take advantage of exclusive accommodation rates at Royal Cliff in Pattaya, making it the perfect opportunity to combine competition with a memorable seaside getaway.

For registration and more information, please visit https://www.royalcliff.com/rcjt/ or contact +66 (0)38 250421 or email [email protected].

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to reinforce its status as a premier destination for both professional and recreational athletes. The centre has welcomed world-class talent over the years, including former ATP stars such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin, all of whom have trained on its courts engineered to mirror the playing conditions of the Australian Open. With a long-standing legacy in competitive sports, Fitz Club has proudly hosted numerous high-profile events, including prestigious Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments, Squash championships, and Table Tennis competitions. This rich history underscores its reputation as one of Thailand’s most established sporting venues.

Continuing its commitment to excellence, Fitz Club has further expanded its offerings with upgraded facilities for pickleball, futsal, basketball, and badminton, making it a comprehensive hub for multi-sport athletes and families alike.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub