HalalTrip Awards reach three cities

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2026: What began two years ago as a rigorous recognition of 16 outstanding Halal restaurants in Singapore has grown into the region’s most anticipated Halal culinary awards programme with big plans unfolding in 2026.

At this week’s HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards (HTGA) 2026 Singapore Hari Raya Open House event, HalalTrip and the Singapore Halal Culinary Federation (SHCF) unveiled plans to bring the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards to three cities in 2026: Singapore, Johor, and Jakarta.

HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards 2026, third edition.

It is the most significant expansion in the programme’s history, and a clear signal that the region’s Halal food scene is ready for a definitive standard of recognition.

Since its debut in 2024, the HTGA has earned a reputation as a rigorous and credible recognition programme for Halal dining in the region. Restaurants are evaluated through an anonymous process covering culinary excellence, menu diversity, beverage excellence, service excellence, and atmosphere & environment.

In 2025, that recognition extended to Johor for the first time. In Singapore, establishments like ASAP & Co, The White Label, Loong Dim Sum, and the 70-year-old institution Rumah Makan Minang joined a growing list that now carries the HTGA distinction.

A growing ecosystem for the Halal F&B industry

The HTGA 2026 programme will feature an expanded awards framework, a high-profile Gala Dinner, and the return of the Gastronomy Showdown, a live cooking competition where Halal dining establishments nominate their chefs to go head-to-head in a high-pressure culinary arena.

The 2026 finals to crown the Best Forward Chef will take place once again for the third consecutive year aboard StarDream Cruises in September 2026.

The 2026 Singapore edition will once again feature the programme’s celebrated awards tiers.

Diamond Awards: Recognising restaurants achieving the highest standards of Halal dining excellence.

Best-in-Class Awards: Honouring category-leading establishments across concept, speciality, heritage, service, and chain dining.

Chef Awards: Spotlighting culinary talent with the Best Forward Chef and Most Promising Chef accolades.

Legacy Award: Presented to establishments whose enduring contribution has shaped the Halal culinary heritage of the region.

Best-In-Class Awards categories for HTGA 2026

Best Ethnic Restaurant or Café

Best Hotel Café or Restaurant

Best Concept Restaurant or Café

Best Speciality Café, Kiosk or Bakery

Best Newcomer

Best Halal Caterer – Party Packs

Service Excellence Award

Sustainability in Halal Gastronomy Award

Innovation in Fusion Cuisine Award – NEW in 2026

Healthy Dining Award – NEW in 2026

The Diamond Awards will also continue to recognise dining establishments that have demonstrated sustained excellence, with multi-year designations awarded to those qualifying for two or three consecutive years.

Setting the standard for Halal culinary excellence

“The HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards was born from a simple but powerful belief, that Halal dining deserves the same level of recognition, rigour, and prestige as the world’s most celebrated culinary awards,” said CrescentRating and HalalTrip Director of Operations Raudha Zaini. “As we bring the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards to three cities in 2026, we are building a movement that elevates the standard of Halal cuisine worldwide and empowers chefs and entrepreneurs behind it.”

In its third edition, the HTGA 2026 will retain its strong partnership between HalalTrip and the Singapore Halal Culinary Federation (SHCF), underscoring a shared commitment to championing culinary talent and raising the profile of Singapore’s vibrant Halal food scene on the global stage.

“The HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards has been a tremendous platform to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and dedication within Singapore’s Halal food industry. As we enter our third year of partnership with HalalTrip, we are proud to see this program grow from strength to strength, not just in Singapore, but across the region. For our chefs and restaurateurs, recognition of this kind is an affirmation that Halal cuisine belongs at the highest table of global culinary excellence. SHCF remains committed to nurturing that talent and raising the bar for what Halal dining can and should be,” said Singapore Halal Culinary Federation (SHCF) President Chef Muhammad Imran.

What the HTGA recognition has meant for past winners

For the restaurants recognised at HTGA 2025 Singapore, the awards have delivered more than a plaque on the wall. Winners like ASAP & Co and RROOLL, both recipients of the Two Diamonds Award in consecutive editions, have seen their distinction carry weight with diners who use the HTGA Winners Guide as a trusted dining resource throughout the year. The guide, published following each edition, serves as a living reference for Halal-conscious consumers across the region.

The programme also spotlights the full spectrum of Singapore’s Halal dining scene. Best-in-Class winners in 2025 ranged from The White Label, recognised for Best Concept Restaurant, to Dutch Colony Coffee Co. for Best Speciality Café, and Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road for Best Hotel Café or Restaurant. The Gastronomy Legacy Award, presented to Rumah Makan Minang, honoured over seven decades of unbroken culinary heritage in Kampong Gelam.

Looking Ahead

The global Muslim travel and dining market remains on a strong growth trajectory. International Muslim arrivals reached 176 million in 2024 and are projected to hit 245 million by 2030, bringing with them growing demand for trusted, credible Halal dining options. The HTGA sits at the heart of that demand, providing consumers with a reliable guide and a standard to aim for in the Halal food sector.

To learn more about the HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards, visit the official microsite: https://www.halaltrip.com/halaltrip-gastronomy-awards/

(Source: HalalTrip Gastronomy Awards)