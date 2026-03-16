KUCHING, 17 March 2026: The sounds of the rainforest are set to echo once again as the 29th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026 returns to the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village from 26 to 28 June 2026.

Recognised as one of the world’s leading music festivals and recently ranked No. 8 in the Top 10 Festivals globally by the Transglobal World Music Chart, the internationally acclaimed festival will once again bring together artists, cultures, and audiences from around the world against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Santubong.

The Honourable Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak officiates the launch of Rainforest World Music Festival 2026.

Tickets for RWMF 2026 have been on sale since 13 March 2026, with Early Bird one-day passes priced at MYR235 and three-day passes at MYR635, available until 31 March 2026.

Festivalgoers can secure their tickets through the official festival website at rwmf.net or via the official ticketing platform Ticketmelon https://www.ticketmelon.com/sarawaktourismboard/rwmf.

For added convenience, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options are also available through digital platforms such as Atome, Grab PayLater and Shopee PayLater, making it easier for festivalgoers to plan their visit.

With Early Bird passes expected to sell out quickly, visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid missing out on one of the region’s most celebrated music festivals.

“The Rainforest World Music Festival has, for many years, stood as one of Sarawak’s most distinctive cultural celebrations. It is more than a music festival; it is a gathering of cultures, a meeting of artistic traditions, and a platform where musicians from around the world come together to share stories through rhythm, melody, and heritage,” said YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts, Sarawak.

Among the headliners is Dato’ M. Nasir, who will take the stage on 26 June 2026. A singer, songwriter, composer and producer with more than four decades of influence in the creative arts industry, Dato’ M. Nasir is known for his poetic lyrics and philosophical themes.

His works blend traditional Malay elements with contemporary sounds and have played a defining role in shaping the Malaysian music landscape.

Taking the stage on 27 June 2026 is The Commodores, featuring Thomas McClary, one of the defining bands of the funk and soul era, whose enduring hits such as Easy, Three Times a Lady, and Brick House continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Completing the trio of headliners on 28 June 2026 is Incognito, the internationally renowned band led by founder Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick.

Known for their groove-based, rhythm-driven sound that blends soul, funk and world rhythms, the band is widely recognised for timeless hits such as Always There and Still a Friend of Mine.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, with the festival set to feature over 200 performers from 12 countries.

Beyond its spectacular evening concerts, RWMF is renowned for its immersive daytime experiences, with over 50 workshops, cultural demonstrations, and intimate mini sessions taking place across the festival grounds.

Festivalgoers can take part in interactive sessions where musicians share the stories behind their instruments and traditions while engaging audiences in spontaneous collaborations.

RWMF 2026 will also introduce a special BIMP-EAGA gastronomy showcase, highlighting the rich and diverse culinary traditions of the Borneo sub-region. Featuring flavours from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, the initiative brings together culinary partners from across the BIMP-EAGA region to present traditional dishes and regional specialities to festivalgoers.

The programme celebrates the region’s shared food heritage while offering visitors the opportunity to experience a wider range of authentic Borneo and regional flavours during the festival.

Sustainability remains a central pillar of the festival. Initiatives such as Green Ruai, Green Warriors, and the EcoGreen Planet tree-planting programme highlight the festival’s commitment to environmental responsibility and conservation.

Since 2023, more than 6,000 trees have been planted in conservation areas, including Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary, Bukit Lima Nature Reserve, and Piasau Nature Reserve, with the initiative set to reach 10,000 trees this year, ahead of the original 2027 target, in support of long-term environmental restoration efforts.

With its unique blend of world-class music, rainforest immersion, cultural authenticity, and sustainability initiatives, the Rainforest World Music Festival continues to strengthen Sarawak’s reputation as a leading destination for international festivals and cultural tourism.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourism and attractions, check the website: Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)