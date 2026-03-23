TAT confirms TTM venue in Pattaya

BANGKOK, 24 March 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirms Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026 will take place from 10 to 12 June 2026 at the NICE Pattaya Convention and Exhibition Centre, spotlighting tourism attractions in Chon Buri province’s eastern seaboard and across Thailand.

The event reinforces Thailand’s position as a leading destination for international business events and tourism investment, while underscoring TAT’s continued focus on traveller confidence, safety, and well-being.

Photo credit: TAT. NICE venue, Pattaya, Chon Buri province.

TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said: “Hosting this year’s edition in Chon Buri allows us to present a wide range of tourism products and business opportunities under our ‘New Thailand’ strategic direction and the ‘Healing is the New Luxury’ campaign. We aim to strengthen international partnerships and drive sustainable growth across the tourism sector.”

Now heading for its 23rd edition, TTM+ 2026 should welcome over 400 Thai sellers and 400 international buyers from more than 50 countries, generating over 11,000 pre-scheduled business appointments. The programme will feature product showcases, curated networking sessions, and knowledge-sharing forums addressing global tourism trends, sustainability, and innovation — delivering both commercial value and strategic industry insights.

Pattaya is located in Chon Buri province, and TTM+ 2026 will highlight a diverse portfolio of both established destinations and emerging attractions beyond the famous beaches and entertainment that have made Pattaya a popular gateway destination, just 130 km southeast of the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The Nong Nooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Centre (NICE) venue is located in the famous Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden on the outskirts of Pattaya. It is designed to host a wide variety of events, including international trade shows, conventions, concerts, and grand banquets.

The centre spans a total area of 15,500 sqm and can accommodate more than 12,000 people. The main exhibition area (5,760 sqm) can be used as one grand hall or divided into three smaller halls to suit different event sizes.

TTM+ 2026 is projected to generate significant tourism revenue, creating a positive economic impact for businesses, communities, and supply chains across Thailand.

Pattaya City is just a 24 km drive from the TTM venue at Nong Nooch.

(Source: TAT)