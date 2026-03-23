SQ pauses Singapore-Dubai flights

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2026: Singapore Airlines has suspended direct flights to Dubai until 30 April, the airline confirmed in a statement released last Friday.

Citing the “geopolitical situation in the Middle East”, the airline confirmed the cancellation of SQ494, departing Singapore for Dubai, and the return flight SQ495, departing Dubai for Singapore.

Photo credit: SQ.

Flight schedule

SQ494 departs Singapore (SIN) at 1430 and arrives in Dubai (DBX) at 1800.

SQ495 departs Dubai (DBX) at 1945 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 0730 (plus a day).

Up until the suspension announced on 20 March, the airline served the route daily, deploying a 264-seat B77-300ER with a flight time of seven hours and 15 minutes.

SQ advises customers to visit SIA’s Flight Status page (https://tinyurl.com/389fx3ys ) for the latest information on their flights.

In contrast, Emirates schedules four daily flights between Singapore and Dubai according to the winter timetable 2025-2026, deploying an A380-800 with 510 seats. However, some of the services have been suspended due to missile and drone attacks on Dubai.

Before the war with Iran disrupted travel to the Gulf countries, the average round-trip fare on the route was USD550. On 24 March, Google Flights quoted a fare of USD564 in economy class.

(Source: SIA)