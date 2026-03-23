United upgrades Dreamliner cabins

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2026: Travellers can book seats on United’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring the first United Polaris Studio suites, roomier seats, larger seatback screens and Bluetooth connectivity at every seat in every cabin

The inaugural international flight, UA1, is scheduled for 22 April from San Francisco to Singapore, with ticket sales open since 19 March on the airline’s website and app.

Photo credit: United.

The aircraft will also launch its second international route, UA901 from San Francisco to London, on 30 April. Over the next few weeks, customers may see the plane flying on select domestic routes between San Francisco and Houston as the plane prepares for international service.

United plans to have at least 30 7879’ss with the elevated cabin interiors flying worldwide by the end of 2027:

Eight new Polaris Studio suites;

56 Polaris seats;

35 Premium Plus seats;

39 Economy Plus and 84 Economy seats.

(Source: United)