Air India adds more special flights

NEW DELHI, 19 March 2026: Due to high demand for international travel due to the ongoing hostilities in the Persian Gulf, Air India will continue to operate additional flights to key destinations in Europe and North America through 28 March 2026.

Photo credit: Air India. Additional flights across five global routes to meet travel demand from 19 to 28 March.

Between 19 and 28 March 2026, Air India will operate 36 extra flights on the following routes:

Delhi-London (Heathrow)

Mumbai-London (Heathrow)

Delhi-Frankfurt

Delhi-Zurich

Delhi-Toronto

Together, these flights will add 10,012 seats across the five routes, further boosting capacity and providing more choice for travellers as travel options remain limited.

These services follow Air India’s recently announced capacity augmentation between 10 and 18 March with 78 additional flights on nine routes.

The additional flights are being progressively opened for bookings through all channels, including Air India’s official website, its mobile app, and through travel agents.

(Source: Air India)