Air Astana boosts Nauryz New Year flights

SINGAPORE, 23 March 2026: Air Astana has introduced extra services from Almaty to popular overseas holiday destinations during the Nauryz* holiday week, 21 to 23 March.

Nine extra frequencies have been added on the Almaty to Phuket route, whilst services to Phu Quoc in Vietnam have been upgraded from single-aisle A321 aircraft with 169 seats to a widebody Boeing 767-300 with 223 seats, approximately a 35% increase in seating capacity on the route.

Image generated by Gemini AI. Happy Nauryz — an ancient spring equinox festival celebrating the New Year and renewal of nature.

“To mark the Nauryz celebrations, we are increasing flight frequencies to both regional and long-haul destinations, allowing more passengers to travel, visit family and friends, or spend the holiday abroad. These additional services will enhance schedule flexibility and convenience, enabling our passengers to plan their journeys with greater ease,” says Air Astana’s CFO/CEO-elect Ibrahim Canliel.

Frequencies have also been increased on other popular routes. In particular, 13 flights have been added on the Almaty–Delhi service, while frequencies to London, Male, Istanbul, Tbilisi, and Tashkent have also increased.

The additional flights will continue in April. The Astana-Frankfurt route will gradually increase from four weekly flights to a daily service by the end of the month. Additional frequencies will also be introduced on the Almaty-Phuket and Almaty-Bangkok routes.

*Nauryz (Наурыз): Derived from the Persian word Nowruz, meaning “New Day,” it marks the spring equinox and the beginning of the traditional New Year in many Central Asian cultures and is celebrated annually from 21 to 23 March, marking the renewal of nature.

(Source: Air Astana)