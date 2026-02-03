Discover expands Nordic services

SINGAPORE, 4 February 2026: Discover Airlines is continuing the successful expansion of its Nordic services and is adding flights to Ivalo in Finnish Lapland to its winter schedule for the first time.

During the 2026 summer timetable, it will offer flights from Munich to Evenes and from Frankfurt to Bodø. Up to 15 weekly flights are scheduled to Iceland, Norway, and Finnish Lapland.

Photo credit: Discover Airlines. Northern Lights.

During the winter timetable, the airline will introduce weekly flights from Munich to Ivalo.

From mid-December to mid-April, the leisure airline will operate a weekly service from Munich to Finland’s northernmost region, every Wednesday.

Ivalo is an ideal gateway to explore the region around the Ivalojoki River, especially during the winter sports season. Since the sun does not rise during the polar night in winter, this is also the ideal time to observe the northern lights.

More connections: Frankfurt and Munich

Discover Airlines has been continuously expanding its Nordic offering for two years, responding to the high demand for direct connections to this region. In addition to the new winter connection to Ivalo, new weekly flights from Frankfurt to Bodø and from Munich to Evenes will expand the route network in the summer schedule. Evenes is already successfully served from Frankfurt, and Bodø from Munich.

With the two new additions from Munich – Evenes in summer and Ivalo in winter – Discover Airlines is also strengthening its offering at Munich Airport, where it is already the largest leisure carrier.

Discover Airlines is offering its largest Nordic programme to date this year: up to 15 weekly flights to six destinations in Iceland, Norway, and Finnish Lapland – some of them year-round.

All flights can be booked at discover-airlines.com, lufthansa.com, and through all German tour operators and travel agencies.

(Source: Discover Airlines)