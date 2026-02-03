Agoda Lab to support ASEAN tourism

MANILA, 4 February 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has announced the launch of Agoda Impact Lab, a pioneering initiative to unlock the future of travel and technology in Asia.

The Lab, launched at the ASEAN Tourism Forum, will serve as a launchpad for innovation and value creation across the region, leading the next generation of initiatives to boost industry resilience.

Photo credit: Agoda. Agoda Impact Lab launched at last week’s ATF.

Agoda Impact Lab is a dedicated platform for the public and private sectors to design, test, and scale practical solutions. It aims to serve as a catalyst for change across storytelling, industry upskilling and capacity building, with a focus on best-in-class thought leadership and visionary approaches to travel and technology.

Through reports, knowledge sharing, and upskilling initiatives, Agoda will leverage its expertise in e-commerce, technology, marketing, and analytics to elevate industry standards.

As part of the Agoda Impact Lab, Agoda will run hands–on e–commerce training programes for accommodation providers across ASEAN, deliver Executive Masterclasses with government, industry, and academic partners on emerging innovation areas such as AI, and convene a joint working group with ASEAN and WWF-Singapore to advance discussions regionally to safeguard the long–term ecological and economic value of emerging destinations.

The Lab will also promote the Sustainable Tourism Academy, a digital training platform developed in partnership with Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) that provides free, self–paced sustainability training aligned with the GSTC Standard, and publish data–driven reports to inform industry decisions on traveller demand, technology adoption, and localisation.

Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch shared: “With Agoda Impact Lab, we’re not just we’rening the future of travel and technology in Asia; we’re actively we’reng it. The Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, bringing together stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore innovative solutions and strategies. Agoda is committed to leading the charge in creating more sustainable and intelligent solutions that benefit both the industry and travellers alike.”

