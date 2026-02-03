Saudia flies 37m passengers in 2025

JEDDAH, 4 February 2026: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, recorded significant growth in its operational performance throughout 2025, while continuing to leverage its international flight network to enhance transit traffic yields.

The airline transported approximately 37 million guests, a 6% increase from 2024.

Photo credit: Saudia.

During the year, Saudia operated over 203.9 thousand scheduled and additional flights, a 4.7% increase, while total flight hours reached around 597 thousand, up 2.5%.

Saudia also continued to record growth in intercontinental transit traffic through airports across the Kingdom during 2025. According to its operational performance report, the airline transported over 3.2 million transit guests, an increase of 8.4%. This growth was supported by year-round operational planning, including peak travel-season capacity, to accommodate rising demand efficiently.

Saudia’s consistent operational growth directly supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, marked by the expansion of its international network to include key destinations such as Moscow.

By launching new scheduled and seasonal routes, the national flag carrier continues to “bring the world to the Kingdom.” This growth is underpinned by innovative service enhancements and industry-leading on-time performance, driving the Kingdom’s ambition to serve 330 million guests and connect Saudi Arabia to over 250 global destinations by 2030.

(Source: Saudia)