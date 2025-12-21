SCAT boosts Central Asia–Thailand connectivity

BANGKOK, 22 December 2025: The Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomed SCAT Airlines’ new twice-weekly Shymkent–Bangkok service last week, establishing direct air connectivity between Thailand and Kazakhstan.

The press launch was attended by Margulan Baimuhan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand; Chiravadee Khunsub, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, America, Middle East, and Africa; and Nikolay Buryakov, Commercial Director of SCAT Airlines.

Chiravadee noted that Central Asia is recognised as a high-potential market for Thailand, supported by favourable travel conditions, including Thailand’s tourist visa exemption, which allows stays of up to 30 days with the option to extend to 60 days.

SCAT Airlines operates the Shymkent–Bangkok service twice weekly using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 176 seats in an all-economy configuration.

Flight schedule

Flights depart Shymkent (CIT) on Monday and Thursday and return from Bangkok (BKK) on Tuesday and Friday. Flight time is six hours and 25 minutes.

DV469 departs Shymkent 2020 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 0430. (Monday, Thursday).

DV470 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0540 and arrives in Shymkent (CIT) at 1005. (Tuesday, Friday).

The new Shymkent–Bangkok route complements existing Thailand–Kazakhstan air links, including scheduled services by Air Astana and SCAT Airlines from Almaty and Astana to Bangkok and Phuket, as well as AirAsia services from Almaty to Bangkok. This expanded network enhances travel choice while supporting access to Thailand’s key gateways.

Kazakhstan remains an important source market for Thailand. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand welcomed approximately 50,000 to 60,000 Kazakh tourists annually. The market rebounded strongly after the pandemic, with 172,489 visitors in 2023 (189% year-on-year increase) and 195,089 in 2024 (13.10% increase).

From 1 January to 14 December 2025, Thailand recorded 152,783 visitors from Kazakhstan. Growth has been supported by expanded scheduled and charter flights, eased visa access, sustained market development efforts and continued interest in Thailand as a long-haul leisure destination.

SCAT Airlines has continued to expand its international network in recent years, adding more thann10 destinations across Asia and Europe in 2025. Operating from its hub at Shymkent International Airport, the Shymkent–Bangkok service should further strengthen travel flows, cultural exchange and economic ties between Thailand and Kazakhstan.

(Source: TAT)