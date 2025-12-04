BANGKOK, 5 December 20025: Centara Grand at CentralWorld has been honoured as ‘Best MICE Hotel – Thailand’ at the recent TTJ MICE & Wedding Awards 2026, hosted by Travel Trade Journal (TTJ) at The Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

This accolade highlights the hotel’s continued excellence and innovation in delivering world-class MICE experiences in the heart of Bangkok.

Organised by Sampan Media under its flagship TTJ TRAVMART banner, the annual MICE & Wedding Mart & Awards brought together leading professionals from India’s MICE, wedding, and travel fraternity for two days of networking, business exchange, and celebration. The awards ceremony recognised exceptional contributions from hotels, DMCs, convention centres, tourism boards, airlines, and service providers shaping the future of events and hospitality across the region.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld was recognised for its versatile event facilities, impeccable service standards, and strategic location above CentralWorld, one of Asia’s largest lifestyle and shopping complexes. With over 10,000 square metres of flexible event space, including the Bangkok Convention Centre, the hotel remains a preferred choice for international conferences, large-scale exhibitions, corporate meetings, and social galas.

As the flagship property of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand at CentralWorld embodies the brand’s vision of delivering Thai hospitality on a global scale, combining luxurious accommodation with an unparalleled array of dining, wellness, and lifestyle experiences. The hotel features 505 rooms and suites, world-class restaurants including UNO MAS, Red Sky, and Cru Champagne Bar, and the award-winning Spa Cenvaree. Its central location offers direct connectivity to CentralWorld shopping centre and Bangkok’s BTS SkyTrain, providing the ultimate convenience for business and leisure travellers alike.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Travel Trade Journal,” said Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld Vice President Operations & General Manager Robert Maurer-Loeffler.

“This award reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for every meeting, incentive, and celebration, and recognises our dedicated team’s efforts to uphold Centara’s reputation as Thailand’s leading MICE destination.”

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 84 properties span all major Thai destinations, as well as the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)