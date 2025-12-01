AirAsia rolls out its 24th birthday sale

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 December 2025: AirAsia celebrates its upcoming 24th birthday with a special Birthday Sale, offering up to 24%* off all seats on all flights.

From its humble beginnings with just two aircraft to becoming one of the world’s most recognised low-cost carriers, AirAsia share the airline commemorated its anniversary with a special sale launched 1 December with discounted fares available until 7 December 2025 for a travel period from 6 January 2026 until 30 November 2026 via its website and its MOVE app (formerly known as the airasia Superapp).

Photo credit: AirAsia. Airline posts fare discount to celebrate its 24th birthday.

The birthday deal offers bargain fares for trips to Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Lombok, Phuket and Nha Trang, as well as many other short-haul destinations.

To mark this special occasion, AirAsia will be offering an additional 24% off seat selection**, valid for all standard seats and Hot Seat bookings.

*Up to 24% discounted base fare is applicable for all seats for all AirAsia flights with flight code AK, D7, QZ, Z2, FD, XJ & KT. Terms and conditions apply.

**Valid only for purchase of Standard Seat & Hot Seat during initial flight booking on AirAsia MOVE, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

(Source: AirAsia)