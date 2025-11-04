Therme Group wins wellness tender

SINGAPORE 5 November 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has awarded the Concept and Price Revenue Tender to Therme Group Singapore Pte Ltd to develop and operate a wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal site.

This project aligns with STB’s Tourism 2040 vision to develop Singapore as a compelling destination, with wellness identified as a key growth opportunity.

An artist’s impression of the Wellness Attraction and surrounding landscape. Image courtesy of Therme Singapore and DP Architects.

Spanning four hectares along the Marina South waterfront, which is approximately the size of six football fields, the winning proposal by Therme Group Singapore could attract around 2 million visitors annually at full operational capacity, with nearly half being international visitors.

Located alongside iconic neighbours including Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage, the enhanced Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, and the upcoming Founders’ Memorial, the attraction will add to the variety of experiences that will enliven the Marina Bay precinct and enhance Singapore’s destination appeal. Surrounding the facility, Therme Group Singapore will also develop a public park of almost four hectares, linking Marina Barrage to the wellness attraction.

Submissions were first assessed on the quality of development concept and design, with shortlisted proposals then evaluated on price. The evaluation focused on the strength of the wellness concept, how the design would complement the coastal site, and the company’s

track record. Therme Group Singapore’s proposal stood out as its proposed concept offers experiences to address different aspects of wellbeing, from active engagement to restorative healing and ultimate relaxation.

The project’s parent company, Therme Group, is a global leader in the development and management of large-scale spa and wellness facilities, including the two most visited wellness destinations in Europe: Bucharest, Romania, and Erding, Germany.

Tapping on the group’s strengths, the wellness attraction at Marina South Coast will feature thermal pools, saunas, steam baths, and water slides, designed to appeal to multiple demographics, including families with children, seniors and working adults.

Slated to open by 2030, the project will mark a milestone as Singapore’s first dedicated wellness attraction, elevating the quality of our visitor experiences and tourism offerings, supporting Singapore’s tourism goal of achieving SGD47 billion to SGD50 billion tourism receipts by 2040.

This development capitalises on the robust growth of wellness tourism, with the global market expected to grow by 10.2% and reach USD1.35 trillion by 2028. Wellness trips accounted for 8% of all tourism trips. Still, they represented almost 18% of all tourism expenditure in 20231, showing that wellness travellers tend to spend much more per trip than the average traveller.

The tender was launched on 5 July 2024, with the deadline initially extended to 15 November 2024 following requests from potential tenderers. The closing date was subsequently extended to 17 April 2025 to address comprehensive site-related queries.

(Source: STB).