BEIJING, 4 November 2025: Leading up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA), reignited its presence in the China market through the Sarawak Business Networking Seminar held in Beijing and Taiyuan from 28 to 30 October 2025.

The programme, held in Beijing and extended to Taiyuan — a key hub in Shanxi Province — broadened STB’s outreach to new audiences in northern China. The seminar achieved strong outcomes, including closer trade partnerships, greater product awareness, and initial opportunities for collaborative tour development.

It underscored STB’s commitment to strengthening its presence and partnerships in China’s outbound travel market.

“This mission is more than a seminar, it’s a reconnection,” said STB’s Marketing Director (North Asia & New Market) Dylan Redas Noel.

“China remains a key market for us, and with Beijing and Taiyuan, it is an important gateway; we are rebuilding strong, lasting relationships with our partners.”

He also extended gratitude to Royal Brunei Airlines for their pivotal role in reviving accessibility to Sarawak.

“This collaboration goes beyond connectivity — it’s a bridge between our cultures, our people, and our shared ambitions.”

Designed as a strategic B2B platform, the seminar brought together Sarawak’s tourism operators, Chinese travel agents, airline partners, and media representatives to strengthen the industry relationships and create new opportunities for collaboration. Participants exchanged ideas, developed potential travel packages, and explored Sarawak’s unique offerings across its five tourism pillars — Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals.

The Beijing – Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuching route operated by Royal Brunei Airlines was highlighted as a vital dual-destination connection that enhances travel access between China and Sarawak. To further encourage participation, RBA sponsored return tickets to Kuching for lucky draw winners, offering them the opportunity to experience Sarawak’s hospitality firsthand. This initiative also marked the first collaboration between STB and RBA’s team in China.

The programme featured presentations by STB and Royal Brunei Airlines, followed by sessions where Sarawak operators introduced new itineraries and engaged in productive discussions with Chinese partners. STB also conducted courtesy visits to C-Trip, Qunar, and Malaysia Airlines’ Beijing Office, strengthening its ties with major online travel platforms and aviation partners to enhance Sarawak’s visibility among Chinese consumers.

(Source: STB)