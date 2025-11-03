PG opens passenger lounge at DMK

BANGKOK, 4 November 2025: Bangkok Airways has opened a passenger lounge at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) serving both Blue Ribbon Class (business class) and economy class passengers.

The lounge is divided into two main zones — the Blue Ribbon Club Lounge for business class passengers and FlyerBonus Premier members, and the Boutique Lounge for economy class passengers.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways.

Both lounges are equipped with a refreshment corner, beverages, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Currently, Bangkok Airways operates just three daily round-trip flights between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Samui Island.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)