IndiGo launches Bengaluru-Riyadh flights

DELHI, 4 November 2025: IndiGo has announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting 16 November 2025.

IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats on the new route, offering five weekly flights to Riyadh from India’s technology hub, Bengaluru.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

IndiGo currently connects India with four key cities in Saudi Arabia – Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah — along with a growing network across the Middle East.

The addition of the Bengaluru–Riyadh route further strengthens IndiGo’s presence in the region.

“As Saudi Arabia’s capital and a key hub for trade and investment, Riyadh is significant for IndiGo to strengthen air connectivity with India. This new route from Bengaluru marks IndiGo’s fourth non-stop connection to Riyadh, after Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad,” said IndiGo Head of Sales, Vinay Malhotra. “It will enhance accessibility for business and workforce from the region while reinforcing IndiGo’s growing network across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.”

Bookings are now open on IndiGo’s website and mobile app.

Flights to China resume

Meanwhile, the airline has commenced daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, becoming the first Indian carrier to reinstate direct connectivity between India and Mainland China. The flights on this route will be operated on IndiGo’s A320 aircraft.

Guangzhou, situated in southern China, is recognised as a significant global business hub for manufacturing and export logistics.

The resumption of connectivity between India and China caters to the growing demand for passenger and cargo movement, unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism. Building on this expansion, IndiGo will also begin flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from 10 November 2025, further strengthening its presence in this important trade and travel corridor.

(Source: IndiGo)