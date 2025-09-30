Food, sleep, and nutrition: A new success formula

BANGKOK, 1 October 2025: For leaders, time always seems to slip away. Meetings bleed into evenings, deadlines loom across time zones, and travel schedules can unravel even the best-laid plans.

In this environment, leadership is not just about strategy; it is about stamina. A CEO or general manager’s ability to think clearly, stay motivated, and inspire others hinges on their personal energy.

Stamina and leadership are intertwined.

Enter FSN: Food, Sleep, and Nutrition, a deceptively simple formula that promises to maximise human performance when the stakes are highest.

Much like frequent travellers who know that the right seat, meal, and rest can make or break a journey, FSN is about building habits that fuel not just survival but leadership excellence. It is a lifestyle compass that busy executives increasingly recognise as their secret edge.

Food: Fuel for Focus

Making wise choices – taking charge.

Food is leadership fuel. Build your plate with fresh salads, organic vegetables, lean protein, and nuts. Vitamins from fruit keep you sharp, while whole grains sustain energy without the crash. Skip the heavy carbs and sugary snacks; they kill focus. Eat clean, light, and fresh to think fast and lead strong. And yes, even if you run a global beer company, moderation matters. Enjoy a cold pint socially, but never let alcohol become a performance drain.

Sleep: The CEO’s Superpower

Sleep is the ultimate edge. Seven to eight hours restores clarity, judgment, and emotional balance. Blackout curtains, no screens before bed, and consistent routines turn rest into a weapon. Tired leaders make poor decisions, while rested leaders command trust, calmness, and creativity. Long-haul travellers especially benefit from controlled naps and strategic recovery days. Sleep well, lead better.

Nutrition: Precision Performance

Nutrition fine-tunes the system. Hydrate constantly; even slight dehydration can wreck your focus — power up with Omega-3s, leafy greens, and fresh organic fruits. Micronutrients fuel resilience, while supplements can fill gaps on the road. Limit stimulants like caffeine and alcohol, which may offer short-term boosts but erode long-term balance. Think of nutrition as your operating software. Without it, even the best leader crashes.

The FSN Payoff

Some might dismiss FSN as corporate jargon, a wellness fad dressed up for executives. Yet the truth is emerging. Leaders who adopt FSN are not only healthier but also more effective. They motivate teams more effectively, withstand stress longer, and approach challenges with greater clarity and calm. FSN does not just enhance personal performance; it sets the tone for organisations. Teams follow leaders who embody energy, resilience, and a focused approach.

Pilot your way to success.

If you still think this is all gobbledygook, listen to Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of Carlsberg.

“The best productivity hack I know? FSN. It is no secret that life as a CEO can be hectic. With our brands present in over 100 markets globally, I spend a lot of time in the air, and those hours are often the only uninterrupted time I have to focus.

“But the real foundation of my productivity? FSN: Fitness, Sleep, Nutrition. It is simple, but it works. When I stick to it, I show up with the energy and clarity to lead, make decisions, and stay sharp across time zones. Productivity is not just about tools or tactics; it starts with how you take care of yourself.”

About the author

Andrew J. Wood is a Bangkok-based travel writer, hotelier, and tourism lecturer with over four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s hospitality sector. A former hotel general manager, he is the Past President of Skål International Asia, Skål Thailand, and has served as President of Skål Bangkok twice. Andrew is widely recognised as a respected voice in tourism, hospitality, and investment circles across the Asia-Pacific region. Born in Yorkshire, England, he has lived in his adopted homeland, Thailand, since 1991, where he continues to write, teach, and inspire through his work in the travel and hospitality industry.