10TH AFECA Challenge 2025

SINGAPORE, 1 October 2025: The Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) will host the 10th AFECA Asia MICE Youth Challenge on 6 November 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

A record-breaking 22 teams from 10 countries and territories across Asia will converge to showcase their creativity, innovative thinking, and talent in the MICE industry.

AFECA is a prominent federation with over 140 members, comprising 34 MICE association members and 109 corporate members, as well as two affiliates from 17 countries, making it a prominent MICE association in Asia.

With access to other global MICE associations, AFECA serves as the gateway for Asia to connect with the rest of the world.

The participating teams will conceptualise, business-test, and create a launch event in one of the components of MICE, showcasing the distinctive features and facilities of their country or areas. They will also be judged on creating the most attractive, practical, and strategic business plan.

“We believe this challenge is more than just a competition — it’s a platform for young minds to shape the future of our industry,” said the Organising Committee chair, Sandeep Gurwara.

As Asia continues to emerge as a rising force in the global MICE industry, this challenge highlights the region’s growing influence and innovative spirit.

Organising Committee Advisor and AFECA Honorary President Dilys Yong added: “I am thrilled to be part of the 10th edition of the AFECA Asia. MICE Youth Challenge is a milestone for an initiative I had the privilege of launching in 2015. It is an honour to see the event grow and continue to inspire young talents in the MICE industry.”

The event will be hosted by ASPERAPI in Jakarta, Indonesia, supported by sponsors:

R.E. Rogers India Pvt Ltd;

Association of Korean Exhibition Industry (AKEI);

Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC);

Conference and Destination Management (CDM);

Impact Exhibition Management Co Ltd; Prime Marketing Services Promotion Ltd;

Kaoshiung Global MICE Association (KGMA).

The competition will reward winners with prizes, trophies, certificates, and cash awards for the Champion, First Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up.

Additional categories include Special Recognition Awards:

The Best Presenter Award;

The Most Knowledgeable Award;

The Best Sustainability Idea Award;

The Best PowerPoint Presentation Award;

The Best Theme Attire Award;

The Most Popular Award.

For more information, email the secretariat at [email protected].