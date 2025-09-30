BANGKOK, 1 October 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, reports that Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok and Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin received the inaugural Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award in the Accommodation Category at the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

This prestigious accolade highlights the properties’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmentally responsible practices, and their significant contributions to advancing Thailand’s sustainable tourism sector.

Wuthisak Pichayagan (left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, and Jan Weisheit (right), General Manager of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, received the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award at the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects not only the dedication of our team but also our collective responsibility to create a sustainable future for tourism,” said Wuthisak Pichayagan, General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. “This award motivates us to continue developing innovative solutions that minimise our environmental footprint while delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Echoing this sentiment, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, General Manager Jan Weisheit commented: “This recognition is a testament to the strong commitment we share with our guests, associates, and the local community to preserve and celebrate Hua Hin’s natural and cultural heritage. We are proud to represent a model of sustainable hospitality in such an iconic destination.”

A strong commitment to sustainability guides every aspect of Centara’s development and operations. The group is pursuing ambitious environmental targets, including a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage, a 20% decrease in water consumption by 2029, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award reinforces Centara’s position as an industry leader committed to shaping a more responsible and sustainable future for Thailand’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

For more information on Centara’s commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sustainability