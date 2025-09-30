Cruise duo shore up sales force

SINGAPORE 1 October 2025: Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced on Tuesday an organisational restructure to support the two brands’ growth in the Asia Pacific.

Effective immediately, Lisa Pile, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has assumed additional responsibility for Oceania Cruises in Asia. Pile, who has worked in various roles for Regent since 2016, brings extensive insight into Asia’s diverse luxury travel markets, having lived and worked in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Bangkok, and Singapore.

In addition, highly respected sales professional Constance Seck returns to the company as Director of Sales for Southeast Asia and Oceania Cruises, as well as Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

James Sitters will continue as director of sales, Australia & New Zealand, for Oceania Cruises.

Within the new sales structure, Pile will be supported by three regional leaders, who are experts in their respective markets:

Constance Seck, Director of Sales for Southeast Asia and Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, based in Singapore, has returned to the company to lead sales efforts for Southeast Asia. Seck brings over 20 years of extensive experience in these markets, having held senior leadership roles in luxury hotels, consortium management, and travel agencies.

Based in Hong Kong, Holly Kong, Director of Sales for North Asia and Oceania, will lead sales efforts for North Asia (excluding Japan) for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With more than seven years of experience with the company, Kong expands her remit to include Oceania Cruises once again, bringing deep knowledge of the luxury cruise segment.

Toshi Kurihara, General Manager, Japan, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Based in Tokyo, Kurihara has led Oceania Cruises and Regent’s sales efforts in Japan since 2023 with a strong background and established network in the luxury travel sector.

Oceania Cruises has recently launched its eighth ship, Oceania Allura, while Regent will welcome the ultra-luxurious Seven Seas Prestige in late 2026.