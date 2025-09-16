Thomas Cook India rolls out ‘TC Pay’

MUMBAI, 17 September 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, A multi-channel foreign exchange service provider, has launched TC Pay, a comprehensive forex app designed for today’s mobile-first Indian traveller.

Built on a foundation of digital innovation, TC Pay offers a one-stop forex solution for B2C customers, whether it’s buying or reloading forex cards, buying or selling currencies or sending international remittances.

With an intuitive interface and powerful features like end-to-end digital fulfilment, all-in-one forex card management, real-time card tracking and WhatsApp calling for instant support, TC Pay delivers an elevated user experience with simple, swift and secure forex services through its tech-enabled, mobile-first platform.

Mobile apps have emerged as the preferred gateway for financial transactions globally, with mobile-based remittances accounting for 60% of all digital transfers (Visa report).

In India, this shift aligns with a broader digital payments revolution — over 93% of consumers use digital payment methods, and nine out of 10 manage at least one financial task online (Mastercard New Payments Index). Against this backdrop, Thomas Cook’s innovative launch of TC Pay marks a strategic leap in its digital-first journey, creating a comprehensive, mobile-first ecosystem that reimagines the way foreign exchange services are delivered.

TC Pay features

End-to-end digital fulfilment: Aligns with Thomas Cook’s consumer-centric Ghar Baithe Forex offering convenience with the security of digital transactions.

Buy and reload forex cards, send international remittances (including student fees or transfers to family abroad), and make secure payments — all digitally.

Smart navigation and “save for future use” features reduce transaction time by at least 30%.

All-in-One Card Management: Easily view card statements, manage card controls – set limits, block a card – all from a single, intuitive interface.

Virtual Card: Access a virtual card instantly for seamless and secure digital payments.

Multi-Currency Wallet: Load and manage up to 12 global currencies, offering flexibility and savings on cross-currency fluctuations when travelling abroad.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited Executive Vice President – Foreign Exchange Deepesh Varma said: “With their growing need for speed, security and simplicity, our pivot to digital solutions is already witnessing strong adoption with an approximate growth of 2.5 times in our Forex by WhatsApp transactions; and an overall 40% increase across our digital channels.”

This digital-first transformation enables Thomas Cook India to extend its footprint beyond physical branches, unlocking opportunities in new and underserved markets through a strong, scalable digital presence.