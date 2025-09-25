Travel Tech Asia 15 to 17 October

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2025: The global travel technology community will gather at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore for Travel Tech Asia 2025, taking place from 15 to 17 October 2025.

Co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia, the event brings together the brightest minds, pioneering technologies, and most influential leaders in the travel and tourism sector.

(Photo credit: ITB Asia). Travel Tech Asia business sessions.

Over three days, executives, innovators, and thousands of attendees will gather to showcase solutions, forge partnerships, and shape the future of travel.

Travel Tech Asia: Where Innovation Meets Opportunity

Travel Tech Asia is the definitive platform where cutting-edge technologies, emerging trends, and disruptive startups converge with established travel brands. The exhibition floor will feature leading global names, including Trip.com Group, Agoda, Go Global Travel, Juniper Travel Technology, Korea Tourism Startup Centre, Xendit, SUNRATE, SiteMinder, Airalo, DerbySoft, RateHawk, Skyscanner, RESTEL S.A., Holafly, and Worldline. These companies represent the pinnacle of travel technology, showcasing cutting-edge solutions that are driving the evolution of travel across the APAC region.

Top buyers attending from across the industry, including C-level executives from renowned organisations such as Trip.com, The Ascott Ltd (Digital Transformation), Capitaland (Digital International Lodging Systems), HPL Hotels & Resorts (Director of Revenue Management), Expedia (Principal Software Engineer), Far East Hospitality Management Services (Area Director of Revenue Management), and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore (Ecommerce & Digital Strategy Manager). Their presence underscores the event’s strategic significance, bringing together the most influential decision-makers to explore partnerships, investment opportunities, and the adoption of new technologies.

“Travel Tech Asia is the meeting place for the great minds shaping the future of travel. In an industry traditionally driven by people and experiences, technology is the catalyst that enhances, personalises and scales those very experiences. At our travel technology showcase, ideas become innovations, and innovations become the force that will drive the entire travel industry forward”, said Darren Seah, Executive Director of Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and organiser of Travel Tech Asia, MICE Show Asia, and ITB Asia.

Travel Tech Asia kicks off with an exclusive, RSVP-only Happy Hour networking session, taking place at the Buyers Lounge on 15 October 2025, from 1700 to 1800. Open to Travel Tech Asia exhibitors, buyers and speakers, this lively gathering offers a prime opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and forge meaningful partnerships – further enriching the Travel Technology Zone experience.

Headline sessions and speaker highlights

The Tech Leaders’ Panel: Driving Innovation in Travel through Technology will explore how travel companies are adapting to shifting consumer demands for personalisation, seamless experiences, and efficiency. Tejveer Singh Bedi, Vice President of Traveloka Partners Network at Traveloka, will moderate a discussion with Clive Ashmore Butler, Chief Customer Officer at Atlas; Chris Hodges, Vice President of Global Connectivity & Partner Solutions at Expedia Group; Brett Henry, President Director at MG Group; Edmund Ong, Senior Regional Director SEA and GM Singapore at Trip.com; and Kazuhisa Takahashi, CEO of Tripla, examining how digital solutions are driving innovation and addressing the key challenges and opportunities for the industry.