BANGKOK, 10 September 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts is raising the bar for hotel dining in the Thai capital with the appointment of three new chefs across its Bangkok properties, each shaped by Michelin-starred kitchens in Cádiz, Rome, and Hong Kong. These aren’t new restaurants.

They’re Bangkok institutions. But with global talent now leading the line, they’re reaching new heights. Sharper, more expressive, and more ambitious than ever before.

Chef Borja Terry Borrego (left) from UNO MAS restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Chef Jacky Tse Chi Wai (middle) from Dynasty restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao and Chef Luca Russo from Red Sky restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

The refreshed lineup signals a confident new chapter for Centara Grand hotels in Bangkok’s portfolio: 10 venues across two properties, spanning French surf & turf, Spanish fire cooking, Cantonese banquets, royal Thai cuisine, and rooftop chocolate-and-cognac pairings. This is hotel dining with real identity—rooted in place, driven by intent, and reimagined for a new generation of guests.

Leading the charge is Chef Borja Terry Borrego, the new force behind UNO MAS at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. A native of Cádiz and alumnus of Michelin-starred Hide in London and StreetXO in Madrid, Chef Borja infuses the 54th-floor fire kitchen with Iberian energy and signature-dining precision.

At just 30 years old, he brings both discipline and dynamism to the role: a fresh talent for one of Bangkok’s most elevated Spanish restaurants. Dishes emerge from Josper grills and feature seasonal seafood flown in from Spain. Think wood-fired paella, seafood towers, and vermouth-soaked tapas with a contemporary rhythm that feels right at home above Bangkok’s skyline.

“We want UNO MAS to be a place where guests can feel the soul of Spain in every bite with honest flavours, precision, and warmth,” says Chef Borja.

Two storeys up, at Red Sky, Chef Luca Russo brings a Roman sensibility and minimalist clarity to one of Bangkok’s most iconic rooftop restaurants.

Mediterranean ingredients meet French technique in a composed menu of dry-aged meats, ocean-fresh seafood, and curated wine flights, all against a 360-degree skyline backdrop. Signature plates include beef Rossini, lobster risotto, and seasonal dishes that reflect Chef Luca’s modern bistronomy roots.

Red Sky is about balance,” he says. “Bold ingredients, simple presentation, and a view that does the talking. I want every dish to showcase confidence in simplicity — where each ingredient is treated with respect and nothing is unnecessary.”

To round out the experience, guests can ascend to COCOA XO, Bangkok’s only rooftop chocolate and cognac bar. Tucked inside a sculptural cocoa pod on the 57th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the venue combines immersive design with indulgent pairings. Pralines are piped by hand, rare cognacs are poured with quiet ceremony, and every visit unfolds like a tasting performance.

A recent collaboration with Italy’s Domori, one of the world’s most revered fine chocolate makers, introduced new tasting flights that match single-origin chocolates (75% and 100%) with a rotating selection of XO cognacs. The result is a bar that treats cocoa with the same reverence as whiskey or wine—deep, complex, and unforgettable.

Across the city at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao, Dynasty is entering a bold new phase under the leadership of Chef Jacky Tse Chi Wai. Fresh off his Iron Chef Thailand 2025 victory, the Bangkok-born chef brings sharp technique and a subtle touch, whether in his signature XO sauce, delicately layered banquet dishes, or artful dim sum.

“Winning Iron Chef Thailand is not the finish line,” he says. “At Dynasty, it’s a starting point to bring classic Cantonese cuisine into the present with refined skill and clear intention.”

Recent updates include a reimagined dim sum tasting menu and seasonal banquets that layer heritage flavours with contemporary technique. With understated service, elegant private rooms, and an emphasis on technique over theatrics, Dynasty is where old-guard sophistication meets new-school confidence.

Just downstairs, Suan Bua — Centara’s longest-running Thai dining concept — channels a different kind of refinement. Here, royal recipes and regional Thai traditions meet a wellness-forward approach.

The à la carte menu sits alongside a buffet grounded in Thailand’s “food as medicine” philosophy, spotlighting healing herbs, anti-inflammatory broths, and nutrient-rich ingredients. The kitchen also works closely with local nutritionists to incorporate adaptogens like black galingale and turmeric, chosen to support immunity, balance, and digestion while honouring centuries of culinary wisdom.

Whether sky-high or garden-side, heritage-driven or globally inspired, each venue in Centara’s Bangkok portfolio carries a clear sense of self — and an appetite for evolution.

In a city where dining is as discerning as it is diverse, that kind of intent, clarity, and constant reinvention still sets a table apart. For more information about Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com