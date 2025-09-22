DUBAI, UAE, 23 September 2025: Emirates is celebrating the German festival Oktoberfest with traditional Bavarian cuisine and an array of German entertainment onboard flights to and from Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well as in German airport lounges until 5 October.

Oktoberfest onboard Emirates will see customers enjoy traditional treats and meals across all classes, bistro bites in the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge, a new Oktoberfest-style movie snack in First Class, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges.

Across the airport lounges of Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, an array of dishes and drinks will be offered to customers, including Oktoberfest beer, Käsepätzle with melted cheese and roasted onions, light bites of Obatzda and pretzel – a cheese delicacy, Wurstsalat sausage salad, essential pretzels and chicken sausages with sauerkraut, or chicken thighs with Bavarian potato salad.

Emirates will be celebrating Oktoberfest on board triple daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt, and double daily flights to Munich, Düsseldorf and Hamburg. For more information on flights or to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.