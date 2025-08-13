The 57th MATTA Fair spotlights Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 AUGUST 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) has designated Sabah as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination for the 57th MATTA Fair in September 2025.

The biannual MATTA Fair is scheduled from 5 to 7 September at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

Photo credit: MATTA press conference. From left to right: Phua Tai Neng, MATTA Secretary General, Borneo Amazing Journeys; Sheikh Awadh Bin Abdullah, MATTA Deputy President, Gotz Travel & Tours; Bobby Alex, Marketing Manager, Sabah Tourism Board.

Malaysia’s largest international travel fair returns and is pulling out all the stops through a record-breaking 2,040 booths, building on the success of its previous fair with 1,754 booths. With exhibitors from national and state tourism organisations, the fair promises a broader range of travel packages from various airlines, hotels, and licensed tour and travel agents.

As the fair’s spotlighted destination, Sabah remains a firm favourite among both domestic and international visitors. At the 56th edition of the MATTA Fair held in April 2025, Sabah recorded an impressive MYR4.5 million in sales, marking a 46% increase compared to the same period last year.

“Sabah’s rise as a top travel destination reflects the growing demand for authentic, immersive, and responsible tourism,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong. Its success is not just about sales figures, but about how Sabah has embraced sustainable and community-based tourism, giving visitors meaningful experiences while uplifting local communities. We are proud to recognise Sabah as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination at the MATTA Fair this September,” he added.

This recognition aligns with the MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI), which champions cultural preservation, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability. Sabah’s participation will feature travel offerings aligned with responsible and sustainable tourism, allowing visitors to explore with purpose while contributing to the preservation of local heritage and traditions.

MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday, 5 to 7 September.

Fair visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the south entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, and the MATRADE open parking.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my