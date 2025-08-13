Air India suspends DC flights

GURUGRAM, India, 14 August 2025: Air India will suspend its services between Delhi and Washington, D.C., effective 1 September 2025, due to a combination of operational factors, including a shortfall of aircraft in the airline’s long-haul fleet.

The suspension is primarily driven by Air India commencing a retrofit programme on 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month.

Photo credit: Air India. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

This extensive retrofit will cause a prolonged shortfall of operational aircraft at any given time until at least the end of 2026. That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity.

Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, D.C. beyond 1 September 2025 will be offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington, D.C. via four US gateways — New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco — with the airline’s interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination.

Air India will continue to operate non-stop flights between India and six destinations in North America, including Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.