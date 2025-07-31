HK Express flies to Guiyang

HONG KONG, 1 August 2025: HK Express Airways (HK Express) launched direct flights between Hong Kong and Guiyang on Thursday, making it the only Hong Kong-based airline to offer direct connections to the capital of Guizhou Province.

As HK Express’ sixth Chinese Mainland destination and the first in its expansion into Southwest China, this route will enhance regional connectivity, while supporting the cultural and tourism cooperation agreement between the HKSAR Government and Guizhou Province to deepen bilateral exchanges.

Photo credit: HK Express.

Introduced with four flights weekly, travellers can now reach Guiyang, known as the “Summer Capital of China”, in just two hours, making it the ideal summer wellness retreat for Hong Kong residents.

HK Express, CEO Jeanette Mao said: “The launch of our Guiyang route is a significant milestone in our expansion across the Chinese Mainland. We are proud to offer a direct connection between Hong Kong and Guiyang, making it easier for travellers to experience the stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Guizhou. This new route not only improves travel convenience but also fosters stronger economic, tourism, and cultural ties between the two destinations.”

“Over the past year, we have doubled the Chinese Mainland destinations in our network, underscoring our commitment to growing in this dynamic market and supporting regional development. As a member of the Cathay Group, we remain focused on opening routes to more second- and third-tier cities while leveraging the Group’s extensive global network of over 100 destinations. With competitive fares and a variety of travel options, HK Express is dedicated to providing seamless connections between Mainland China and the world.”

HK Express flight schedule between Hong Kong and Guiyang (All times shown are local time):

The airline deploys an Airbus A320 with 180 seats for the four weekly flights. (Two early morning departures and two evening departures from Hong Kong). Flight time is two hours.

Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, is celebrated as the “Summer Capital of China”, attracting visitors with its karst landscapes, ethnic minority cultures, and rich historical heritage.

The new direct flights by HK Express provide travellers from Hong Kong and the GBA with a more convenient way to discover the wonders of Guizhou.

In Guiyang, visitors can explore natural wonders such as the Xiaoqikong Scenic Area and Huangguoshu Waterfall, where the tranquillity of the landscapes offers a refreshing escape for the body and mind. They can also interact with local ethnic communities, experiencing the unique charm of a region where natural beauty and cultural heritage come together. Food lovers will enjoy signature dishes like sour fish soup, adding a flavourful touch to their journey.

Meanwhile, the hugely popular “Village Super League” football matches have become a major highlight, drawing visitors eager to experience the lively atmosphere firsthand.