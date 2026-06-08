Philippine Airlines will join the oneworld alliance

RIO DE JANEIRO, 9 June 2026: Philippine Airlines, the national flag carrier of the Philippines, will become oneworld’s 16th member airline following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at a press briefing held at the International Air Transport Association’s 82nd Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“This is a defining moment for Philippine Airlines,” said PAL Holdings, Inc President Lucio C Tan III. “Becoming a member of the oneworld alliance and strengthening Southeast Asia’s representation within the group significantly brings the Philippines and the region closer to the world like never before.

Photo credit: Oneworld.

Together with our partners, we will deliver greater choice, consistent journeys, and a world-class travel experience that reflects the warmth of Filipino hospitality.”

Philippine Airlines was invited to join oneworld as a member-designate airline by the oneworld Governing Board, comprising the chief executives of all member airlines.

“Philippine Airlines’ entry into oneworld supports our long‑term strategic growth and strengthens our connectivity across key markets in the Asia Pacific region,” said American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the oneworld Governing Board, Robert Isom. “The airline has a proud heritage and will serve a critical role in our Southeast Asia network.”

Philippine Airlines will further expand oneworld’s global network, adding 31 destinations throughout the Philippines and beyond. The airline’s growing international network will support customer demand across Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, complementing existing services currently offered by oneworld members.

“Philippine Airlines is a globally respected carrier with a strong commitment to innovation and customer service that aligns with oneworld’s reputation for delivering a premium experience across the travel journey,” said oneworld Chief Executive Officer Ole Orvér. “This decision is an endorsement of oneworld, and its global customer offering. We look forward to welcoming Philippine Airlines into the alliance.”

Following its entry into oneworld, members of Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles programme will enjoy reciprocal opportunities to earn and redeem miles and points across all oneworld member airlines. The airline’s eligible top-tier customers will enjoy access to oneworld Priority benefits and access to more than 700 premium airport lounges, including oneworld’s branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon airports, as well as First Class lounges and check-in areas, a benefit unique to oneworld fliers.

(Source: Oneworld)