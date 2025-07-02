YouTrip unveils June holiday trends

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2025: As the June school holidays wrap up, YouTrip, Singapore’s leading multi-currency digital wallet, reports a strong surge in outbound travel by Singaporeans, with one in four visiting more than one destination during the school break.

YouTrip Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Lam shared: “Amidst shifts in the global economic and heightened financial prudence, travellers are thinking how — not whether — they explore the world.

Our findings reveal a clear trend where Singaporeans are prioritising destinations with stronger cost-to-value appeal, paired with more deliberate planning to maximise every dollar. Travel remains non-negotiable, but the playbook has evolved.”

Asia dominates June travel

Top holiday destinations for Singaporeans this June holiday include: Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the US.

With over 80% of Singaporeans choosing destinations within Asia, regional travel remains the preferred choice due to shorter flight times and more affordable airfares. Notably, China overtook Japan with a 58% growth in visitor numbers. This shift highlights Singaporeans’ growing interest in China as a wallet-friendly destination offering diverse travel experiences.

Major cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Chengdu were among the most visited, as they are seen as accessible and first-timer-friendly gateways to experience China’s culture and cuisine.

The rising appeal of popular Chinese brands such as Pop Mart, Chagee, and Hai Di Lao also played a role, with many Singaporeans actively seeking them out during their trips.

Destinations dictate spending

Singaporeans’ itineraries reveal a clear picture of what they value most on their travels. Travellers to Southeast Asian destinations prioritised local cuisines. From night markets to popular local chains, like Thong Smith and Chatramue in Thailand, Hai Kah Lang-Sentosa and Oriental Kopi in Malaysia, the region’s diverse culinary offerings are a major highlight of their trips.

On the other hand, North Asia has become a shopping haven, with travellers spending 300% more compared to those who visited Southeast Asia. Singaporeans are drawn to popular local retailers such as Miniso in China, GU in Japan, and Olive Young in South Korea, alongside luxury department stores. The appeal lies in the more attractive prices for similar products, due to local brand pricing and tax refunds. To offset their retail splurges, many opt for budget-friendly meals from convenience stores, food halls, and fast-food establishments, reflecting a practical and value-conscious approach to their overall travel expenses.

North Asia itineraries typically last close to a week, with longer stays reserved for the long-hauls. Regardless of which country Singaporeans ventured to, certain brands remained consistent favourites; Uniqlo, McDonald’s, and Starbucks appeared among the most frequently cited brands visited when travelling, reflecting a strong affinity for these familiar names.

Families and budget-conscious millennials

The June holidays continued to be dominated by families, given the month-long school break.

Millennials (aged 30-44) and Gen X (aged 45–59) made up the largest share of travellers, gravitating towards destinations such as China, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. This trend reflects a clear preference for cost-effective, short-haul trips that help manage family travel budgets.

Gen Z travellers (aged 18–29) demonstrated a more diverse choice of destinations, highlighting their exploratory nature. Unlike older generations who prefer tangible keepsakes, Gen Z prioritised unique, immersive experiences over material purchases. Meanwhile, travellers aged 60 and above emphasised comfort and convenience, often opting for all-inclusive tours or cruises.

They skewed towards slower-paced itineraries and deliberately avoided crowded hubs like Japan and South Korea.

