Qatar reinstates services in the Middle East

DOHA, 2 July 2025: Qatar Airways has resumed flights to Iraq and Syria and returned to a full flight schedule to Lebanon and Jordan effective from 30 June, following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has resumed operations to five destinations in Iraq:

13 weekly flights to Baghdad International Airport (BGW)

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR442: Departure 1840, Arrival 2045

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR443: Departure 2155, Arrival 0005

Departing daily except Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR444: Departure 0810, Arrival 1015.

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR445: Departure 1145, Arrival 1355.

From 8 July, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.

Departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR458: Departure 0115, Arrival 0320.

Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR459: Departure 0425, Arrival 0635.

10 weekly flights to Erbil International Airport (EBL)

Starting 1 July, Qatar Airways reinstated its seven weekly flights to Erbil.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR450: Departure 1835, Arrival 2100

Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR451: Departure 2200, Arrival 0025

From 9 July, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:

Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR454: Departure 00:50, Arrival 03:15

Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR455: Departure 04:20, Arrival 06:45

Seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)

From 2 July, the airline will reinstate its seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Sulaymaniyah (ISU) – Flight QR436: Departure 0055, Arrival 0325

Sulaymaniyah (ISU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR437: Departure 0425, Arrival 0640

Five weekly flights to Al Najaf International Airport (NJF)

From 2 July, the airline has reinstated its five weekly flights to Najaf.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Najaf (NJF) – Flight QR460: Departure 1910, Arrival 2105.

Najaf (NJF) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR461: Departure 2210, Arrival 0010.

Seven weekly flights to Basra International Airport (BSR)

From 03 July, the airline will begin reinstating its seven weekly flights to Basra.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Basra (BSR) – Flight QR448: Departure 0820, Arrival 0950

Basra (BSR) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR449: Departure 1120, Arrival 1245

14 weekly flights to Syria

Starting 06 July, the airline will resume its daily service to Damascus. The service will be complemented by a double daily schedule that will begin on 15 July.



Existing daily schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR410: Departure 0905, Arrival 1200

Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR411: Departure 1400, Arrival 1650

Additional daily schedule, starting 15 July:

Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR412: Departure 1320, Arrival 1615

Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR413: Departure 1815, Arrival 2105

Increasing flights to full operations

Beginning on 1 July, Qatar Airways resumed its full schedule to Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) and Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM):

21 weekly flights to Beirut.

Qatar Airways will increase its operations to Beirut from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Beirut (BEY) – Flight QR418: Departure 2100, Arrival 0010.

Beirut (BEY) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR419: Departure 0140, Arrival 0445.

21 weekly flights to Amman

Qatar Airways will increase its operations in Amman from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.

Departing daily:

Doha (DOH) to Amman (AMM) – Flight QR404: Departure 2035, Arrival 2330

Amman (AMM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR405: Departure 0220, Arrival 0505