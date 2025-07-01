Qatar reinstates services in the Middle East

DOHA, 2 July 2025: Qatar Airways has resumed flights to Iraq and Syria and returned to a full flight schedule to Lebanon and Jordan effective from 30 June, following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.
Qatar Airways has resumed operations to five destinations in Iraq:
13 weekly flights to Baghdad International Airport (BGW)
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR442: Departure 1840, Arrival 2045
Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR443: Departure 2155, Arrival 0005
Departing daily except Saturday:
Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR444: Departure 0810, Arrival 1015.
Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR445: Departure 1145, Arrival 1355.
From 8 July, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.
Departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:
Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW) – Flight QR458: Departure 0115, Arrival 0320.
Baghdad (BGW) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR459: Departure 0425, Arrival 0635.
10 weekly flights to Erbil International Airport (EBL)
Starting 1 July, Qatar Airways reinstated its seven weekly flights to Erbil.
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR450: Departure 1835, Arrival 2100
Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR451: Departure 2200, Arrival 0025
From 9 July, Qatar Airways will resume its three weekly flights.
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday:
Doha (DOH) to Erbil (EBL) – Flight QR454: Departure 00:50, Arrival 03:15
Erbil (EBL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR455: Departure 04:20, Arrival 06:45
Seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)
From 2 July, the airline will reinstate its seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah.
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Sulaymaniyah (ISU) – Flight QR436: Departure 0055, Arrival 0325
Sulaymaniyah (ISU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR437: Departure 0425, Arrival 0640
Five weekly flights to Al Najaf International Airport (NJF)
From 2 July, the airline has reinstated its five weekly flights to Najaf.
Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
Doha (DOH) to Najaf (NJF) – Flight QR460: Departure 1910, Arrival 2105.
Najaf (NJF) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR461: Departure 2210, Arrival 0010.
Seven weekly flights to Basra International Airport (BSR)
From 03 July, the airline will begin reinstating its seven weekly flights to Basra.
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Basra (BSR) – Flight QR448: Departure 0820, Arrival 0950
Basra (BSR) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR449: Departure 1120, Arrival 1245
14 weekly flights to Syria
Starting 06 July, the airline will resume its daily service to Damascus. The service will be complemented by a double daily schedule that will begin on 15 July.
Existing daily schedule:
Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR410: Departure 0905, Arrival 1200
Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR411: Departure 1400, Arrival 1650
Additional daily schedule, starting 15 July:
Doha (DOH) to Damascus (DAM) – Flight QR412: Departure 1320, Arrival 1615
Damascus (DAM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR413: Departure 1815, Arrival 2105
Increasing flights to full operations
Beginning on 1 July, Qatar Airways resumed its full schedule to Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) and Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM):
21 weekly flights to Beirut.
Qatar Airways will increase its operations to Beirut from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Beirut (BEY) – Flight QR418: Departure 2100, Arrival 0010.
Beirut (BEY) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR419: Departure 0140, Arrival 0445.
21 weekly flights to Amman
Qatar Airways will increase its operations in Amman from 14 to 21 weekly flights with an additional third frequency.
Departing daily:
Doha (DOH) to Amman (AMM) – Flight QR404: Departure 2035, Arrival 2330
Amman (AMM) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR405: Departure 0220, Arrival 0505