Lufthansa names sales chief in South Asia

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2025: Lufthansa Group names Kevin Markette as Senior Director — Regional Sales South Asia, based in New Delhi, India.

He will oversee all commercial activities across the South Asia region, including the strategically important Indian market, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience within the Lufthansa Group to the table.

Lufthansa Group Senior Director — Regional Sales South Asia, Kevin Markette.

He began his career with Lufthansa in South Africa in 2000, eventually managing Pricing, Reservations, and Ticketing for Southern Africa. In 2008, he moved to Dubai to lead Marketing and Business Development for the Gulf States and later became Country Manager for Ghana, where he was responsible for Lufthansa’s operations in Accra.

From 2016 to 2020, he served as Head of Sales for the Southeast USA, based in Atlanta, overseeing six major gateways operated by four Lufthansa Group airlines. He was subsequently promoted to Head of Customer Relations for the Americas, based in New York, where he managed service recovery, customer feedback strategy, and commercial insights across North and South America until the end of 2022.

Since 2022, Kevin has been based in Nairobi as General Manager for East Africa, leading the Group’s commercial strategy and partnerships across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania.

Commenting on Markette’s latest appointment, Lufthansa Group Vice President Asia Pacific and Joint Ventures East, Felipe Bonifatti said: “With over two decades at Lufthansa Group, he brings extensive international experience to the Asia Pacific region. His sharp commercial insight and passion for our industry make him an invaluable addition.”