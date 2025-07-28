MATTA backs crackdown on illegal tourism operators

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 July 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) congratulated the country’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) on its recent enforcement efforts to clamp down on unlicensed tourism operators under the Tourism Industry Act.

The nationwide crackdown conducted during the first two weeks of July involved checks on vehicles, travel companies, accommodation premises, and tourist guides, sending a clear and timely message: compliance and accountability are non-negotiable.

“We applaud MOTAC’s continued efforts to uphold the law and protect the integrity of our tourism industry. Only licensed and qualified operators must be allowed to serve tourists. MATTA remains committed to working alongside the government to build a stronger, more sustainable tourism ecosystem,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

He further noted: “Illegal operators often operate without the many overheads and various compliance costs incurred by legitimate stakeholders, forcing many licensed businesses to compromise simply to make ends meet. It not only erodes standards across the board but also places unfair pressure on those who play by the rules.

“We also encourage closer collaboration between MOTAC and enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) to build a robust and coordinated regulatory ecosystem.

“We hope to see continued enforcement activities carried out with greater intensity in the lead up to VM2026. We also hope to see other ministries like MCMC working more closely with MOTAC to clamp down on illegal online operators – this will also have the effect of reducing scams perpetrated online,” Wong concluded.

Beyond enforcement, MATTA strongly believes that strategic public-private partnerships are crucial in promoting a safe and professional tourism environment. Industry players must be part of the solution by operating legally, raising awareness, and supporting compliance mechanisms.

These efforts are fully aligned with the goals of the National Tourism Policy 2020–2030 and Malaysia’s broader vision to position itself as a sustainable, competitive, and inclusive tourism destination. MATTA remains committed to supporting MOTAC in this journey and calls on all stakeholders to work together to protect and grow the Malaysian tourism sector.