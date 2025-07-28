THAI set to return to Thai Stock Exchange

BANGKOK, 29 July 2025: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has confirmed its upcoming relisting on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with trading of “THAI” stock set to resume on August 4, 2025.

The milestone follows the Central Bankruptcy Court’s order on 16 June 2025, which concluded the company’s business rehabilitation process.

The successful completion of the implementation under the business rehabilitation plan has transformed the airline into a private entity, which has begun rebuilding confidence among shareholders and investors.

The airline’s press statement noted it has achieved a strong performance track record and a clear strategy to support future growth”.

THAI is poised to reclaim its position as a leader in the regional aviation industry and a top-listed company on the country’s stock exchange once again.”

THAI Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lavaron Sangsnit, added: “The new Board of Directors is committed to steering THAI into a new era — one defined by operational excellence and robust corporate governance as a private company.”

The 11-member board includes three directors from the pre-rehabilitation period, two of whom also served as plan administrators. They are joined by eight new directors, appointed by shareholders following a review to ensure comprehensive expertise in aviation, finance, law, strategy, marketing, and digital technology.

The board has established dedicated sub-committees, including the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which will also provide comprehensive oversight.

On the environmental front, as an airline operator, THAI is committed to minimising the environmental impact of our operations, with a clear target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2065.

THAI has now completed all conditions of its business rehabilitation plan in just four years since the plan was approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court in 2021. In 2024, the airline achieved an operating profit (before financial costs and excluding one-time items) of THB41,515 million. For the first quarter of 2025, the board reported an operating profit (before financial expenses and non-recurring items) of THB13,661 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 26.5%.

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri elaborated on the company’s growth strategy, claiming restructuring and rightsizing have established an organisational structure that is more agile and efficient.

While increasing transparency and accountability in operational processes, we are executing a strategic fleet optimisation with a target of having 150 aircraft by 2033. By streamlining our fleet from eight aircraft models to just four, and our engine types from nine to five, we have significantly enhanced cost control in both operations and maintenance.

“With this lean foundation, we aim to reclaim our historical market share, targeting an increase from the current 26% to 35% by 2029 and will expand routes and increase flights to solidify our position as a regional network airline connecting Asia with the rest of the world.”