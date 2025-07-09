Indians search for visa-free destinations

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2025: The international travel landscape for Indian passport holders is transforming, driven by the easing of visa policies across Southeast Asia.

This shift is not only breaking down logistical barriers but also encouraging an increase in international travel, particularly to destinations that have recently simplified entry requirements.

Langkawi, an island destination in northern Malaysia, is popular with Indian visitors. Photo credit: Naturally Langkawi.

Data from the digital platform Agoda reveals that Indian travellers are responding enthusiastically to these changes. Comparing accommodation searches made on Agoda between July and December 2024 for check-ins between January and May 2025, against the same timeframe a year earlier, Malaysia, Palau, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka — countries that eased visa requirements — have seen an apparent rise in interest.

Malaysia, which introduced visa-free entry for Indian citizens in 2023, recorded a 47% year-on-year (YoY) increase in accommodation searches. Destinations like Langkawi (+118%), Kuala Lumpur (+28%) and hill station highlands (27%) have seen an increase, indicating renewed enthusiasm for Malaysia’s diverse travel offerings.

Similarly, the Pacific Island nation of Palau, despite being a lesser-known gem, witnessed a 49% increase in interest, alongside its recent announcement of a 30-day visa-free entry for Indian passport holders.

The Philippines, a long-time favourite, has also joined the club of visa-friendly destinations for Indians as of April 2025. Agoda has observed an upward trend in accommodation searches among Indian travellers for the Philippines, contributing to a YoY increase of 26%. The cities of Manila (+43%), Palawan (+30%), and Cebu (+25%) are among the top gainers.

Finally, Sri Lanka has also seen a 9% overall YoY increase following the country’s decision to grant visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Destinations like Mirissa (+31%) and Nuwara Eliya (+16%) suggest Indian tourists are eager to explore beyond familiar favourites such as Colombo and Kandy.

Commenting on the trend, Agoda Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, Gaurav Malik said: “This new era of accessibility is helping travellers discover not just tourist favourites like Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka but also hidden gems like Palau. Agoda remains committed to making travel seamless and affordable, and we’re excited to see where this heightened accessibility takes Indian tourists next.”

(Source: Agoda)