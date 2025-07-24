GHA names VP leadership team

DUBAI, UAE, 25 July 2025: UAE-headquartered Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), an alliance of independent hotel brands, has announced three appointments to strengthen its leadership team.

Katharina Dein has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial, Jelena Kezika becomes Vice President, Strategy, and Andrea Krenn takes on the new role of Senior Vice President, Communications.

She was the first member of the GHA Commercial team, joining in 2013 to oversee a growing portfolio of brands. In her new role as Vice President Commercial, Dein will broaden her scope of responsibilities, optimising the performance of newly integrated properties.

Jelena Kezika, who has also been with GHA since 2013, has played a pivotal role in implementing strategic initiatives to enhance member engagement and improve GHA’s commercial success by driving member acquisition and increasing cross-brand revenue for GHA hotels. In her new role as Vice President of Strategy, Kezika will continue to shape GHA’s future, planning, developing, and implementing new strategies, as well as expanding GHA’s partnerships to increase the reach of GHA’s loyalty ecosystem.

Andrea Krenn, appointed Senior Vice President of Communications, has led global public relations efforts for GHA since 2021, bringing a wealth of international experience in corporate communications and media relations to the company. She held previous positions at Atlantis, The Palm, and Dubai Tourism before founding her consultancy endeavour.

These appointments coincide with a period of strong growth for GHA, as new brands such as Cinnamon Hotels (Sri Lanka), Sunway (Malaysia), and Rotana (UAE) are set to join in 2025, further expanding and innovating in the travel and hospitality space.