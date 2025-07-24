KUCHING, Malaysia, 25 July 2025: APAC Now, a UK-based strategic communications agency specialising in Asia-Pacific travel, has been appointed by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) to lead its public relations efforts in the UK.

With a strong focus on destination storytelling, sustainable travel, and cultural engagement, APAC Now will promote Sarawak as a leading destination for eco-conscious and immersive travel experiences. The agency will play a pivotal role in raising Sarawak’s profile among UK travellers, aligning with the growing demand for meaningful, responsible, and nature-rich holidays.

Situated on the island of Borneo, Sarawak is home to one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems, offering pristine rainforests, rich indigenous heritage, and a broad spectrum of adventure and cultural experiences. The partnership signals a renewed commitment to connecting with the UK market through impactful storytelling and targeted media engagement.

Sarawak Tourism Board, Chief Executive Officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor commented: “We are delighted to welcome APAC Now as our UK public relations partner. The UK remains a vital market for Sarawak. With APAC Now’s expertise in sustainability-led travel marketing and cultural storytelling, we are confident in our ability to connect with British travellers who value authenticity, nature, and purpose. Sarawak is home to rare wildlife like orangutans and hornbills, ancient rainforests, and warm, welcoming communities, all of which make it a destination where travellers can truly engage, explore, and leave a positive impact.”

APAC Now Managing Director Hannah Filer added: “We are thrilled to represent Sarawak in the UK. For nature lovers, adventure seekers, and culturally curious travellers, Sarawak offers an experience unlike anywhere else. From UNESCO-listed national parks and rare species to vibrant festivals and immersive homestays, this region embodies responsible and regenerative tourism.

We look forward to inspiring UK audiences to discover this hidden gem of Southeast Asia.”

As Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak is home to extraordinary natural diversity, including two UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Gunung Mulu National Park and Niah National Park — and 67 protected areas, ranging from national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to marine reserves. Visitors can explore limestone cave systems, kayak along jungle rivers, or spot iconic wildlife, including orangutans, proboscis monkeys, Rafflesia flowers, and the rhinoceros hornbill, Sarawak’s state bird.

At the heart of Sarawak’s tourism approach is sustainability, with a focus on conservation, eco-friendly innovation, and community-based experiences. The region continues to expand its network of eco-hosts and homestays, giving travellers the chance to live alongside local communities, experience traditional crafts and cuisine, and support indigenous livelihoods. Accommodation in Sarawak ranges from eco-lodges and boutique hotels to community-run homestays, offering meaningful stays in rainforest, coastal, or village settings.

Last month’s successful staging of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) marked a significant milestone. Now in its 28th year, the festival welcomed over 22,000 attendees, with a notable increase in family participation, reflecting its growing focus on creating a warm, inclusive atmosphere for visitors of all ages. Offering something for all tastes, the event featured over 200 performers from 20 countries, blending global music with environmental education under the theme “Connections: One Earth, One Love.”

With its unique rainforest setting, dynamic programming, and international reputation, RWMF remains one of Asia’s most significant cultural festivals and will continue to be a key event for international travellers to watch in future years.

Beyond the festival, visitors can delve deeper into Sarawak’s culture by exploring the Sarawak Cultural Village, a living museum showcasing 34 ethnic groups, or visiting the award-winning Borneo Cultures Museum in downtown Kuching, the largest in Malaysia and the second-largest in Southeast Asia.

APAC Now will also spotlight Sarawak’s dedication to immersive travel experiences with a special focus on its rich culinary heritage. A key highlight is the release of Eat, Roam, Relish, a culinary travel series hosted by MasterChef Australia finalist Audra Morrice. The series explores Sarawak’s unique flavours and the cultural stories behind its cuisine, offering viewers an authentic taste of the region. This initiative reinforces Sarawak’s emerging role as a premier destination for food tourism, seamlessly blending culinary exploration with immersive travel experiences.

As Sarawak continues to position itself at the forefront of eco-cultural travel, this new partnership with APAC Now marks a pivotal step in bringing the state’s rich heritage, natural wonders, and sustainable vision to a broad UK audience.

For further information, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.